Parts of Accra, Volta, Eastern regions to experience rains today – See affected areas
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of Greater Accra, Volta, and Eastern regions today.
Areas expected to be affected include Accra, Tema, Madina, Ho, Koforidua, Akosombo, Dodowa, and several surrounding communities.
The agency warned that strong winds may precede the storms and advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain cautious.
According to the agency’s latest impact-based weather update, a band of low clouds situated over southern Ghana is currently generating thunderstorms and rainfall across sections of the country.
The weather condition is expected to persist throughout the afternoon and extend into the evening, with residents in affected communities advised to take precautionary measures and remain alert.
In its forecast issued at 12:40 GMT, the Ghana Meteorological Agency stated that strong winds could precede the movement of the storm system.
“Windy conditions may precede the movements of the storm, the public is hereby advised to take precautionary measures and keep safe,” the agency cautioned.
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Areas expected to be affected include:
Oyarifa
Dodowa
Danfa
Abokobi
Madina
Ho
Kpando
Akatsi
Anloga
Tema
Accra
Aburi
Koforidua
Akosombo
Akuse
Surrounding communities
The weather alert is expected to remain valid from 12:40 GMT to 6:00 PM GMT.
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The agency classified the initial weather impact risk level as “Take Action”, indicating a higher likelihood of significant rainfall and thunderstorms within the first hour of the forecast period before conditions gradually ease later in the day.
Residents living in flood-prone communities have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement during heavy downpours, and stay away from open spaces during thunderstorms.
Motorists have also been urged to drive carefully due to possible poor visibility and slippery road conditions during the rains.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency says it continues to monitor the situation and has encouraged the public to follow official weather updates for further information.
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