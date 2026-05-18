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Light rain, afternoon thunderstorms expected across Ghana today according to GMet

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:32 - 18 May 2026
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Light rain, afternoon thunderstorms expected across Ghana today according to GMet
The Ghana Meteorological Agency predicts misty morning conditions in southern Ghana, followed by partly sunny weather and scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms across coastal, middle, and transition zones, while the northern regions remain mostly sunny with isolated rains later in the day.
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  • Coastal, forest, and hilly areas may experience fog or light rain with reduced visibility early in the day.

  • Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected across coastal, middle, and transition zones later in the day.

  • Northern Ghana will remain mostly sunny, with isolated evening thunderstorms in a few areas.

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Ghana is expected to experience a mix of misty, sunny, and stormy conditions today, according to the latest weather outlook from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

Residents in parts of the coastal, forest, and hilly areas of southern Ghana may wake up to mist or fog, with light rain expected in some locations. These early morning conditions are likely to reduce visibility in certain areas before gradually improving.

As the morning progresses, most parts of the country will transition into partly sunny conditions, although intermittent cloud cover is expected to persist throughout the day. The weather will generally remain calm during the late morning hours.

READ ALSO: 10 things you do in the rain that could get you struck by lightning

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From the afternoon into the evening, isolated thunderstorms and rain showers are likely to develop in several areas along the coast, as well as parts of the middle and transition zones. Some of these storms may be accompanied by brief periods of heavy rainfall.

In the northern half of the country, largely sunny conditions are expected to dominate during the day. However, isolated thunderstorms and rain may occur in a few locations later in the evening.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi officially charged in GH¢14.3 million Exim Bank fraud case

The outlook aligns with seasonal weather patterns typical of this period, as noted by the Ghana Meteorological Agency, which continues to monitor atmospheric conditions across the country.

Residents are advised to plan ahead, especially for possible evening rains and thunderstorms in affected areas.

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