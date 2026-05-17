Medeama clinch second GPL title in three years, qualify for CAF Champions League

Medeama clinch second GPL title in three years, qualify for CAF Champions League

Medeama clinch second GPL title in three years, qualify for CAF Champions League

Medeama defeated Heart of Lions 5-2 to clinch the 2025-26 Ghana Premier League title.

The win secured their second GPL crown in three years after rivals dropped points.

Medeama will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League.

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Medeama SC has secured the 2025-26 Ghana Premier League title and booked their place in next season’s CAF Champions League following a commanding 5-2 victory over Heart of Lions at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

The Tarkwa-based side sealed the championship with one match to spare after the closest challengers, Bibiani Gold Stars, lost to Dreams FC earlier in the day.

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Knowing victory would confirm them as champions if Gold Stars dropped points, Medeama delivered a ruthless performance despite heavy rainfall delaying kickoff at the TnA Stadium.

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Kelvin Obeng opened the scoring in the 18th minute before completing his brace later in the first half to give the hosts complete control.

Heart of Lions briefly threatened a comeback after pulling one back, but Medeama remained sharp in attack throughout the contest.

Derrick Fordjour struck twice in the second half, while Prince Owusu added another goal late on to cap an emphatic title-winning performance.

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Heart of Lions scored twice, including a late penalty converted by Etse Dogl, but Medeama’s dominance ensured the result never looked in doubt.