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Chaos in Ligue 1 as Nantes fans invade pitch during Toulouse clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:52 - 17 May 2026
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Chaos in Ligue 1 as Nantes fans invade pitch during Toulouse clash
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  • Nantes vs Toulouse was suspended after fans invaded the pitch.

  • The unrest followed Nantes’ confirmed relegation.

  • Players were forced off as security intervened.

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The final-round Ligue 1 fixture between FC Nantes and Toulouse FC on Sunday, May 17, was disrupted in the 20th minute after a group of Nantes supporters invaded the pitch.

Tensions were already high following Nantes’ confirmed relegation to Ligue 2 a week earlier. The situation escalated when several dozen fans, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas in club colours, breached security from their designated section and set off flares, forcing players from both teams to retreat to the dressing rooms.

MUST READ: Medeama clinch second GPL title in three years, qualify for CAF Champions League

Nantes head coach Vahid Halilhodžić attempted to confront the supporters on the pitch but was restrained by a member of his coaching staff.

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The assistant later expressed his frustration in the locker room, an outburst captured by Ligue 1+ cameras. Although many of the invading fans eventually returned to the stands, the match remained suspended amid ongoing security concerns.

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