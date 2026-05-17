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Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager until 2030

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:39 - 17 May 2026
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Xabi Alonso
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  • Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as manager until 2030.

  • He joins after success with Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

  • Alonso targets trophies and long-term success at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea has officially confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new men’s team manager on a four-year contract.

The Spaniard will officially take charge at Stamford Bridge on July 1, 2026, as Chelsea begins a new era under one of Europe’s most highly rated young coaches.

MUST READ: Antoine Semenyo's backheel goal leads Manchester City to FA Cup glory against Chelsea

Alonso joins the Blues after successful managerial spells with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, where he guided the Bundesliga side to the first league title in the club’s history during the 2023/24 season without losing a single match.

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Chelsea described Alonso as one of the most respected figures in modern football, citing his leadership qualities, tactical approach, character and experience as key reasons behind his appointment.

READ ALSO: Ghana favourites to land Chelsea star for 2026 World Cup after Belgium squad snub

Speaking after his unveiling, Alonso expressed pride at joining the Premier League giants.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football, and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” Alonso said.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

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“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club, and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

READ ALSO: Ghana face France in tough U-20 Women’s World Cup draw - See full draw

Alonso enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning 17 major trophies for club and country, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Spain national football team.

Chelsea say they are confident Alonso can help lead the next phase of the club’s project as they aim to restore sustained success at Stamford Bridge.

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