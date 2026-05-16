Abu Trica released, reuintes with son after meeting GH¢30m bail conditions

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has been released after meeting his GH¢30 million bail conditions as legal proceedings over his possible extradition to the United States continue.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, has been released after meeting the GH¢30 million bail conditions granted by an Accra High Court.

His lawyer, Papa Kofi Essel, confirmed the release on May 15, 2026, describing it as a sign that Ghana’s rule of law and protection of human rights are working.

Abu Trica remains at the centre of an extradition case linked to alleged romance fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering charges requested by US authorities.

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Swedru-based businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has been released from custody after meeting the bail conditions set by an Accra High Court.

The court granted Abu Trica bail of GH¢30 million with two justified sureties as legal proceedings surrounding his extradition case continue.

Confirming his release, Papa Kofi Essel, a member of Abu Trica’s legal team, told Citi News that his client secured his freedom on Friday, May 15, 2026.

He was released today, May 15. Ghana is advancing in recognising the fundamental human rights of citizens, and the rule of law is working, Mr Essel said.

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Abu Trica had remained in police custody since December 2025 after the United States requested his extradition over alleged romance fraud charges.

Meanwhile, a video showing Abu Trica after his release has surfaced online. In the clip shared on X and on May 15, 2026, the socialite appeared emotional as he reunited with his son following his release.

The video, which lasted less than a minute, also showed people spraying powder on him, an act many interpreted as a celebration after months of legal challenges.

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Abu Trica is currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

His legal team, led by Oliver Barker Vormawor, has challenged the legality of the extradition request, arguing that the offences listed are not included under the 1931 extradition treaty between Ghana and the United States.

According to the defence, wire fraud and money laundering are not specifically mentioned as extraditable offences in the agreement.

They also argued that Ghana cannot rely on newer local laws to broaden the scope of the treaty and insisted that any extradition process must strictly follow the offences agreed upon by both countries.

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Earlier this year, Abu Trica was re-arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) after he and his co-accused were discharged by the Gbese District Court on January 26, 2026, following the withdrawal of previous charges.

Prosecutors later filed new charges against him, including money laundering and conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.

The court proceedings will determine whether Abu Trica will be extradited to the United States to face trial. He was first arrested on December 11, 2025, after US authorities accused him of involvement in an alleged online romance scam estimated at more than $8 million.