Manchester United's Michael Carrick among nominees for Premier League Manager of the Season

Manchester United's Michael Carrick among nominees for Premier League Manager of the Season

Michael Carrick set for 2 year permanent deal as Man United boss after a good interim spell

Manchester United are close to appointing Michael Carrick as permanent head coach on a two-year deal after an impressive interim spell that improved team performance and results.

Manchester United are reportedly set to appoint Michael Carrick as permanent head coach after an impressive spell as interim manager.

Carrick is expected to sign an initial two-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, with an official announcement anticipated soon.

The former United midfielder has earned praise for stabilising the team and improving results since taking over the role.

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Manchester United F.C. are reportedly on the verge of confirming former midfielder Michael Carrick as the club’s permanent head coach after reaching an agreement on a long-term deal following his impressive spell in interim charge.

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British media outlets report that Carrick is expected to sign an initial two-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months, with an official announcement likely within the next 48 hours.

The 44-year-old returned to Old Trafford in January after the departure of Ruben Amorim and has overseen a remarkable turnaround in Manchester United’s season.

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When Carrick took over, United were struggling in sixth place and facing the possibility of missing out on UEFA Champions League football.

However, under his leadership, the club surged up the Premier League table and have now secured European football for next season.

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Premier League top 10 standing as of May 16, 2026

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 Premier League matches in charge, with victories over major rivals including Manchester City and Arsenal helping restore confidence among supporters and players.

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Carrick previously served as part of the club’s coaching staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and also briefly managed the team on an interim basis in 2021 following Solskjaer’s departure.

As a player, Carrick enjoyed a hugely successful 12-year spell at Manchester United after joining from Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in 2006.

During his playing career at Old Trafford, he won 5 Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and several domestic trophies.

The club’s hierarchy reportedly considered other managerial options earlier in the process, but Carrick’s strong results and growing support within the dressing room ultimately convinced decision-makers to hand him the role permanently.

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