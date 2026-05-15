Antoine Semenyo reveals surprising link with President Mahama

Antoine Semenyo revealed President John Mahama is the most famous contact in his phone.

He said he occasionally communicates with the Ghanaian president but shared no further details.

The revelation came during a lighthearted Manchester City interview session.

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Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that John Dramani Mahama is the most famous person on his contact list.

The Manchester City forward revealed that he occasionally communicates with the Ghanaian president as part of efforts to maintain a good relationship. However, Semenyo declined to share details about how they first connected or the nature of their conversations.

The 25-year-old expressed excitement about having direct contact with President Mahama, describing it as a great honour.

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Semenyo Makes Revelation During Light-hearted Interview

Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Photo via Getty Images

During a quick-fire question-and-answer session involving Manchester City players, Semenyo made the revelation while responding to questions from an interviewer.

When asked who the most famous person in his phone contacts was, Semenyo replied, “The president of Ghana.”

The interviewer then asked whether he regularly interacts with the president, but Semenyo smiled and responded, “I am not going to reveal that.”

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Semenyo says President Mahama is the most famous person on his contact list.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/hhIYSP64SS — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) May 14, 2026

The moment sparked laughter among teammates after the interviewer jokingly repeated “President of Ghana” when it was defender Marc Guehi’s turn to answer.

Semenyo Enjoying Outstanding Season

Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports

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The revelation comes during what has been a remarkable season for the Ghanaian forward.

Semenyo has been nominated for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award after impressing for both AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The versatile attacker has recorded 16 goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the league’s standout performers.

READ MORE: 147 Ghanaian supporters reportedly denied US visas ahead of World Cup

After a strong first half of the campaign at Bournemouth, Semenyo secured a January transfer to Manchester City, where he quickly adapted and continued his impressive form.