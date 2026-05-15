Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo reveals surprising link with President Mahama

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:28 - 15 May 2026
Semenyo left, President John Mahama right
Semenyo left, President John Mahama right
Advertisement

  • Antoine Semenyo revealed President John Mahama is the most famous contact in his phone.

  • He said he occasionally communicates with the Ghanaian president but shared no further details.

  • The revelation came during a lighthearted Manchester City interview session.

Advertisement

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that John Dramani Mahama is the most famous person on his contact list.

The Manchester City forward revealed that he occasionally communicates with the Ghanaian president as part of efforts to maintain a good relationship. However, Semenyo declined to share details about how they first connected or the nature of their conversations.

MUST READ: Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

The 25-year-old expressed excitement about having direct contact with President Mahama, describing it as a great honour.

Advertisement

Semenyo Makes Revelation During Light-hearted Interview

Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Photo via Getty Images
Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Photo via Getty Images

During a quick-fire question-and-answer session involving Manchester City players, Semenyo made the revelation while responding to questions from an interviewer.

When asked who the most famous person in his phone contacts was, Semenyo replied, “The president of Ghana.”

The interviewer then asked whether he regularly interacts with the president, but Semenyo smiled and responded, “I am not going to reveal that.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Shakira, Madonna and BTS to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show

The moment sparked laughter among teammates after the interviewer jokingly repeated “President of Ghana” when it was defender Marc Guehi’s turn to answer.

Semenyo Enjoying Outstanding Season

Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports
Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports
Advertisement

The revelation comes during what has been a remarkable season for the Ghanaian forward.

Semenyo has been nominated for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season award after impressing for both AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The versatile attacker has recorded 16 goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the league’s standout performers.

READ MORE: 147 Ghanaian supporters reportedly denied US visas ahead of World Cup

After a strong first half of the campaign at Bournemouth, Semenyo secured a January transfer to Manchester City, where he quickly adapted and continued his impressive form.

He is shortlisted for the prestigious award alongside Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Morgan Gibbs-White, Erling Haaland, David Raya, Declan Rice and Igor Thiago.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Semenyo left, President John Mahama right
Sports
15.05.2026
Antoine Semenyo reveals surprising link with President Mahama
Iran Players Yet to Receive World Cup Visas | Photo via AP/Getty Images
Sports
15.05.2026
Iran players yet to receive World Cup visas, says FA President
Several US agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Justice, and the US State Department, also participated in the investigation.
News
15.05.2026
Full list: 15 Ghanaians arrested, indicted or jailed for romance scams (2024–2026)
ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas
News
15.05.2026
ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas
A photo of Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as “Arrangement” and “Lancaster”
News
15.05.2026
US Attorney’s office confirms arrest of Ghanaian twins, 'Lancaster' and 'Arrangement' over alleged wire fraud
Health Minister deploys 3 doctors, 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after patient death
News
14.05.2026
Health Minister deploys 3 doctors, 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after patient death