Every woman doesn’t have to be a wife – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann says not every woman needs to become a wife and urges women to make marriage decisions based on personal fulfilment, not societal pressure.

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann says not every woman needs to become a wife.

She urges women to make life choices that reflect who they are rather than decisions driven by pressure or coercion.

She says society will always have opinions, so women should focus on choices they are comfortable with and willing to own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renowned academic and National Science & Maths Quiz mistress, Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has said women should not feel obligated to marry simply because of societal expectations.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 on August 13, 2026, Prof. Kaufmann said choosing not to become a wife is a valid personal decision and should not be viewed as a failure.

Prof. Kaufmann acknowledged that societal pressure around marriage can be difficult to escape. She said women may face expectations and criticism whether they choose marriage or remain unmarried.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Prof. Kaufmann believes women should focus on making choices that genuinely reflect who they are rather than trying to satisfy other people's expectations.

Society will always breathe down your neck. At the end of the day, what is most important is to reflect on your own life as a woman and decide that you have made the choices that you are comfortable with.

According to her, women should be able to take ownership of their decisions and live with them confidently. She cautioned against making major life decisions because of pressure, coercion or a desire to please others.

That you have made choices that represent you. That you are doing your best. You are putting your best because you have made those choices and you are owning those choices. Not because you have been coerced. Not because you have been forced. Not because you are trying to please someone else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prof. Kaufmann further noted that seeking everyone's approval is unrealistic because people will always have different opinions about the choices women make.

Her comments come amid ongoing conversations about marriage, societal expectations and the pressure placed on women to follow traditional life paths.