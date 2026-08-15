Parts of Accra to be hit by power outages on Sunday as GRIDCo replaces damaged tower on Tema-Achimota 161kV line

GRIDCo will cut power to parts of Greater Accra on Sunday, August 16, to replace a damaged 161kV transmission tower at Ashaiman after a fuel tanker exploded during welding.

GRIDCo will interrupt power supply to some parts of Greater Accra from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The outage is needed to replace a damaged transmission tower at Ashaiman after a fuel tanker exploded during welding work within the transmission line corridor.

GRIDCo has warned against encroachment on transmission corridors, giving affected occupants one month to vacate before enforcement action begins.

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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) will interrupt power supply to some parts of the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, August 16, to replace a damaged transmission tower at Ashaiman.

GRIDCo said the planned outage will run from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as GRIDCo engineers and technical teams carry out emergency restoration works on the 161kV Tema-Achimota transmission line.

“To facilitate the emergency replacement works and ensure the safety of personnel and the public, power supply to some locations in the Greater Accra Region will be interrupted on Sunday, 16th August 2026, from 3:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ,” the statement said.

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GRIDCo said the tower was damaged after a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line’s Right-of-Way (RoW).

“The transmission tower was damaged when a fuel tanker exploded while welding work was being carried out on its tank within the transmission line Right-of-Way (RoW).”

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The company said the emergency works are necessary to restore the integrity of the transmission line and protect both workers and the public. GRIDCo apologised to affected residents and businesses for the disruption and appealed for their patience while the work is carried out.

"GRIDCo sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience the planned outage will cause and appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as these critical emergency works are undertaken," it said.

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The Tema-Achimota transmission route forms part of the electricity network serving the Greater Accra load centre. For residents and businesses in parts of Greater Accra, however, the immediate concern will be Sunday's planned interruption.

The company is urging landowners, businesses, traditional authorities, local authorities and the general public to keep transmission line corridors clear to prevent similar incidents and protect Ghana's electricity infrastructure.

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