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Nigeria ranked 10th among less peaceful countries in Africa 2026; Top 10 list

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:12 - 15 August 2026
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The Global Peace Index evaluates 163 independent states and territories using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources. Nigeria has been ranked 10th among the least peaceful in Africa with Mauritius taking the top spot of the most peaceful in Africa.
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  • Nigeria ranked 10th among the least peaceful in Africa.

  • The Global Peace Index evaluates 163 independent states and territories using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources.

  • Mauritius ranked the most peaceful in Africa.

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Peace, for many nations, has become a very difficult achievable goal for many nations with factors such as ongoing conflicts, political instability, and violence shaping the global landscape.

READ ALSO: Ghana drops 15 places in the latest global peace ranking: See 10 most peaceful countries in the world

The Global Peace Index (GPI), produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), ranks countries based on factors such as political instability, crime rates, terrorism, and active conflicts.

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Regardless of the perception that Africa is often associated with instability, the most dangerous country in this year’s ranking does not come from the continent. The least peaceful country in this year’s ranking is Russia.

The Global Peace Index provides the most comprehensive analysis of peace trends worldwide, covering 99.7% of the world’s population. It evaluates 163 independent states and territories using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources.

READ ALSO: Top 10 least peaceful countries in the world – No. 1 is not African

The index measures peace across three main areas: ongoing domestic and international conflicts, societal safety and security, and levels of militarization.

The 2026 edition of the GPI highlights stark contrasts in global peace. At the top of the list, Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. It is joined by New Zealand, Switzerland to wrap the top 3, all of which continue to enjoy stability and low crime rates.

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However, at the other end of the table, certain nations remain mired in violence, war, and lawlessness, making them the least peaceful places on Earth.

READ ALSO: Top 10 safest countries to live in Africa, according to the 2026 Global Peace Index: See full list

Below are the top 10 least peaceful countries in Africa, with their global score.

Country

Score

10. Nigeria

2.755

9. Chad 

2.769

8. Niger  

2.832

7. Burkina Faso 

2.882

6. Central African Republic

2.906

5. Somalia 

2.973

4. Mali 

2.996

3. South Sudan 

3.116

2. Democratic republic of Congo 

3.189

1- sudan

3.195

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