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Pape Thiaw demands $745,000 from Senegal FA over unpaid salaries, bonuses

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 20:36 - 14 August 2026
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Pape Bouna Thiaw
Pape Bouna Thiaw
Former Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is demanding $745,000 from the Senegal Football Federation over reported unpaid salaries, bonuses, allowances and expenses.
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  • Former Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is demanding 423.8 million CFA francs (about $745,000) from the Senegal Football Federation.

  • The claim reportedly covers unpaid salaries, bonuses, housing allowances, travel expenses and AFCON and World Cup-related payments.

  • Thiaw’s lawyers have reportedly warned that legal action could follow if the federation fails to settle the claim.

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In the case: MR. PAPE BOUNA THIAW v. SENEGALESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION, former Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw has, through his lawyer, formally demanded 423,820,300 CFA francs (about US$745,000) from the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), according to reports.

In a letter served to the Senegalese Football Federation, his lawyers said:

READ ALSO; GFA begins search for new Black Stars coach as Queiroz contract talks reportedly collapse

Mr. President, My firm has been instructed by Mr. Pape Bouna THIAW to defend his interests in the context of the dispute that may arise from the non-payment of his emoluments, with instructions, first and foremost, to explore with you the possibility of an amicable settlement.
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The amount reportedly covers unpaid salaries and other financial obligations, including bonuses, housing allowances, travel expenses and bonuses linked to Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations success and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

READ ALSO: List of teams that have qualified for 2027 Women's World Cup play-offs

Thiaw’s legal demand comes shortly after the FSF ended his time as national team coach following Senegal’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

The federation announced on July 12 that it had begun the process of ending Thiaw’s contract and that of his technical staff after the team were knocked out by Belgium in the round of 32. The FSF said its decision followed an assessment of the team’s World Cup performance and its future prospects.

The financial dispute appears to have roots in Thiaw’s contract with the federation. Reports indicate that the FSF renewed Thiaw’s contract for three years on June 22, 2026, shortly before Senegal’s World Cup match against Norway. However, the Senegalese state, which acts as the third-party payer for the coach’s salary, declined to approve the new contract and therefore did not pay the related remuneration.

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READ ALSO: £85k monthly payment, mansions: What we know about Ronaldo and Georgina’s prenuptial agreement

Thiaw took Senegal to the 2026 World Cup where the team lost its opening matches against France and Norway but defeated Iraq 5-0 to secure their round of 32 spot. However that confidence wasn’t enough as they were eliminated by Belgium in the round of 32.  

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