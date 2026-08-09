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Ghana drops 15 places in the latest global peace ranking: See 10 most peaceful countries in the world

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:12 - 09 August 2026
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While conflicts and political instability continue to affect several parts of the world, a number of African countries have distinguished themselves as some of the safest and most peaceful destinations on the continent with Ghana ranking 76th in the world and 10th in Africa according to the 2026 Global Peace Index.
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  • Mauritius ranked as Africa’s safest country and 18th globally in the 2026 Global Peace Index, making it one of the most peaceful nations in the world.

  • Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world according to the 2026 Global Peace Index with a score of 1.161.

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According to the 2026 The Global Peace Index report, Ghana places 76th in the world with a score of 1.943 in 2026. Ghana’ overall score moved from 1.898 in 2025 to 1.943 in 2026. In Africa, Ghana ranks 10th among the most peaceful countries.

READ ALSO: Top 10 safest countries to live in Africa, according to the 2026 Global Peace Index: See full list

The Global Peace Index assesses 163 countries using 23 indicators covering three broad areas: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation.

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The 2026 report paints a worrying picture of global security, finding that overall peacefulness declined for the 15th time in the past 18 years. The IEP says 99 countries became less peaceful over the past year, while only 62 improved. It also recorded 61 active state-based conflicts, the highest number since the Second World War.

READ ALSO: Top 10 least peaceful countries in the world – No. 1 is not African

Iceland retained the top position as the world's most peaceful country for the 19th consecutive year, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Slovenia and Ireland. Mauritius was the highest-ranked African country, placing 18th globally.

For Ghana, the latest result is a reminder that being considered a relatively peaceful country does not mean the country is immune to changes in security, social stability and wider regional and global pressures.

Below is the top 10 list of countries ranked in the 2026 Global Peace Index.

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READ ALSO: Top 10 most peaceful countries in Africa 2025 - Latest ranking

Rank

Country

Score

1 .

Iceland

1.161

2.

New Zealand

1.343

3.

Switzerland

1.363

4.

Slovenia

1.369

5.

Ireland

1.371

6.

Austria

1.421

7.

Portugal

1.427

8.

Singapore

1.435

9.

Finland

1.478

10.

Japan

1.489

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