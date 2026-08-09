NADMO warns of possible flooding in North East Region as Burkina Faso opens Bagre Dam

NADMO warns of possible flooding in Ghana’s North East Region as Burkina Faso prepares to open the Bagre Dam on August 11, 2026.

Burkina Faso has notified Ghana that the dam will be opened from August 11, potentially increasing water levels along the White Volta.

Residents, farmers, fishermen and herdsmen in flood-prone areas have been urged to relocate to safer areas and avoid waterways.

Farmers along riverbanks have been encouraged to harvest crops early and move livestock, equipment and valuables to safer locations.

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The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has begun preparations to mitigate possible flooding in Ghana’s North East Region following notification from Burkina Faso that the Bagre Dam will be opened from Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The planned spillage is expected to increase the volume of water flowing into Ghana through the White Volta River and its tributaries, potentially causing rising water levels and flooding in communities located along riverbanks and other flood-prone areas.

Reports by CitiNews and JoyNews stated that, NADMO has urged residents and people whose activities take them into vulnerable areas to take immediate precautionary measures to protect their lives and property.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), North East Regional Office, wishes to inform the general public that the authorities responsible for the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso have officially notified Ghana that the Bagre Dam will be spilt from Tuesday, 11th August, 2026. NADMO therefore strongly advises all residents, farmers, fishermen, herdsmen, and other persons living or working along riverbanks and low-lying areas to take precautionary measures, the statement said.

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NADMO said the increased downstream flow from the Bagre Dam could lead to rising water levels along the White Volta and its tributaries, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable communities.

The organisation therefore advised residents living in flood-prone locations to relocate to safer areas before water levels rise.

Residents were also cautioned against entering river channels and floodplains for farming, fishing, animal grazing or other activities during the period.

“Do not farm, fish, graze animals, or undertake any activity within river channels and floodplains,” NADMO cautioned.

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Farmers whose farms are located along riverbanks have been advised to take steps to minimise potential losses from flooding.

NADMO specifically encouraged farmers to harvest farm produce earlier where necessary before the Bagre Dam spillage begins.

“Farmers farming along the river banks are advised to harvest their farm produce earlier when necessary before the dam is spilt,” NADMO said.

The organisation also urged residents in vulnerable communities to move valuables, foodstuffs, livestock and farm equipment to safer locations.

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NADMO further warned the public against attempting to cross flooded roads, rivers, streams and bridges.

Residents were urged to comply with safety directives issued by NADMO, security agencies, district assemblies and other relevant authorities to reduce the risk of loss of life and property.

The organisation's warning is particularly relevant to communities situated along the White Volta River and its tributaries, where increased water flow could raise the risk of flooding following the Bagre Dam spillage.

NADMO said its district offices across the North East Region had been directed to intensify public education and sensitisation in communities considered vulnerable to flooding.

The education campaign will focus particularly on communities along the White Volta and other waterways that could be affected by increased downstream flows.

NADMO said it would continue monitoring the situation and provide further updates to the public as developments unfold.