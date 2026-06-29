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NADMO urges residents living around the Weija Dam to evacuate immediately as spill gates are opened to release excess water

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:05 - 29 June 2026
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Weija Dam
Weija Dam
NADMO has issued an urgent evacuation order for residents along the Weija Dam spillway after the dam’s management opened spill gates to release excess water due to rising inflows from Nsawam.
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The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality has urged residents living along the Weija Dam spillway to move to higher ground immediately after the dam's management opened its spill gates to release excess water.

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According to NADMO, heavy inflows from the Nsawam area have caused water levels in the Weija Dam reservoir to rise close to its maximum capacity.

To prevent damage to the dam, management has opened three spill gates, each releasing water at 30 inches with high intensity.

READ ALSO: Commuters stranded as Monday morning heavy rains flood several areas in Accra (Videos)

Water being spilled from the Weija Dam
Water being spilled from the Weija Dam
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The agency warned that the controlled spillage is expected to cause flooding in several communities downstream of the dam and advised residents not to delay their evacuation.

"Residents must leave low areas immediately. Don't wait to see the water. Move to higher ground," NADMO said in its public notice.

The organisation also appealed to residents to help alert vulnerable people, including the elderly, children, and those without access to mobile phones, by checking on neighbours and ensuring everyone receives the warning.

Residents leaving their homes have been advised to carry only essential belongings, including identification documents, medicines, mobile phones, chargers, cash, and other important documents, preferably packed in waterproof bags.

READ ALSO: Interior Ministry issues flood alert, urges public to stay indoors as emergency teams respond

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NADMO further warned residents never to attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters."Avoid crossing floodwaters. Six inches of moving water can knock a person down, while two feet of water can carry away a vehicle," the agency cautioned.

Communities expected to be affected by the dam spillage include Tetegu, Weija, SCC, Old Barrier, Oblogo, Mallam Junction, Aplaku, Bortianor, parts of Dansoman, and parts of Sampah.

Residents in these areas have been strongly advised to relocate to safer ground without delay. Anyone needing emergency assistance has been asked to call NADMO through the national emergency number 112 or contact the agency on 0302 964 884, 0244 429 315, or 0244 480 355. The Weija-Gbawe NADMO Director can also be reached on 0244 429 315.

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