Commuters stranded as Monday morning heavy rains flood several areas in Accra (Videos)
Several parts of Accra have been flooded following hours of heavy rainfall that began late on Sunday, June 28, and continued into Monday morning, June 29, 2026, causing severe traffic congestion, and disrupting the morning commute for thousands of residents.
The prolonged downpour submerged major roads and low-lying communities, forcing vehicles to crawl through floodwaters while some drivers turned back to avoid impassable routes.
The flooding also disrupted the Monday morning commute, with many residents facing delays as waterlogged roads and heavy traffic made movement difficult.
Some homes and businesses in flood-prone communities were also affected after floodwaters entered buildings, prompting residents and shop owners to move their belongings to safer places.
Authorities have advised motorists to stay away from flooded roads and urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to higher ground if conditions worsen.
READ ALSO: Rain continues across southern Ghana as GMet warns of more thunderstorms today; See areas affected
Accra has experienced repeated flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, with poor drainage, indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, and rapid urban development continuing to contribute to the problem.
Emergency officials are expected to assess the extent of the damage as the situation develops.
Areas affected by the flooding
N1 Highway
Apenkwa to Tesano
Accra–Kasoa Highway
Weija
Mallam
Achimota
Spintex
Atomic Junction (Madina)
Kaneshie
Darkuman Junction
Afienya
Awoshie
Parts of the Kwame Nkrumah InterchangeOther surrounding communities
Videos of some areas flooded in Accra. Call 112 when the need arises!
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