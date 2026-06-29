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Commuters stranded as Monday morning heavy rains flood several areas in Accra (Videos)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 07:49 - 29 June 2026
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NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.
NADMO advised the public to avoid all flood-prone and low-lying areas and warned against attempting to drive or walk through flooded roads.
Several areas in Accra have been flooded following heavy rains, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting traffic flow. The downpour has affected major roads, homes, and businesses, causing widespread delays across the capital.
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Several parts of Accra have been flooded following hours of heavy rainfall that began late on Sunday, June 28, and continued into Monday morning, June 29, 2026, causing severe traffic congestion, and disrupting the morning commute for thousands of residents.

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The prolonged downpour submerged major roads and low-lying communities, forcing vehicles to crawl through floodwaters while some drivers turned back to avoid impassable routes.

The flooding also disrupted the Monday morning commute, with many residents facing delays as waterlogged roads and heavy traffic made movement difficult.

READ ALSO: Be careful in these 7 flood-prone areas in Accra during the rainy season

Some homes and businesses in flood-prone communities were also affected after floodwaters entered buildings, prompting residents and shop owners to move their belongings to safer places.

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Authorities have advised motorists to stay away from flooded roads and urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to higher ground if conditions worsen.

READ ALSO: Rain continues across southern Ghana as GMet warns of more thunderstorms today; See areas affected

Accra has experienced repeated flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, with poor drainage, indiscriminate dumping of waste into drains, and rapid urban development continuing to contribute to the problem.

Emergency officials are expected to assess the extent of the damage as the situation develops.

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Areas affected by the flooding

  • N1 Highway

  • Apenkwa to Tesano

  • Accra–Kasoa Highway

  • Weija

  • Mallam

  • Achimota

  • Spintex

  • Atomic Junction (Madina)

  • Kaneshie

  • Darkuman Junction

  • Afienya

  • Awoshie

  • Parts of the Kwame Nkrumah InterchangeOther surrounding communities

Videos of some areas flooded in Accra. Call 112 when the need arises!

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