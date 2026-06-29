Advertisement

Rain continues across southern Ghana as GMet warns of more thunderstorms today; See areas affected

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 06:10 - 29 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Rain
Rain expected across Ghana today
Rain continues across southern Ghana as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasts more thunderstorms and rain today. See the areas expected to experience downpours, mist, and cloudy conditions.
Advertisement

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain for many parts of southern Ghana today, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Advertisement

According to GMet, rain that is already affecting parts of the coast and some inland areas is expected to continue throughout the day.

The agency says a weak to moderate rainstorm currently moving from the Togo-Benin coast is expected to spread westwards, bringing more clouds and triggering thunderstorms with rain across southern Ghana from this morning into the afternoon.

Residents in forest and mountainous areas should also expect patches of mist or fog during the day.

READ ALSO: Remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026: Full list and dates

Advertisement

Areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rain

Morning:

  • Aflao

  • Anloga

  • Accra

  • Kasoa

  • Ho

  • Koforidua

  • Akim Oda

  • Kwahu Tafo

Rain is also expected in:

  • Winneba

  • Cape Coast

  • Takoradi

  • Axim

 

READ ALSO: Top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026; See list

Mist is likely in:

  • Kumasi

  • Obuasi

  • Tarkwa

  • Sefwi Bekwai

  • Ejura

  • Goaso

  • Sunyani

  • Sampa

In the afternoon thunderstorms with rain are expected over:

  • Cape Coast

  • Takoradi

  • Axim

  • Ho

  • Koforidua

  • Akim Oda

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 7 mistakes to avoid when choosing a university course after SHS

  • Kwahu Tafo

  • Kumasi

  • Obuasi

  • Tarkwa

  • Kete Krachi

  • Atebubu

  • Goaso

  • Sunyani

  • Tamale

  • Yendi

Light rain is also expected in:

  • Accra

  • Kasoa

  • Winneba

  • Aflao

  • Anloga

READ ALSO: Is your pee normal? The 3 colours you shouldn't ignore

Sunny intervals are expected across parts of the northern sector, including:
Bolgatanga, Navrongo; Wa, Damongo, Bole.

Advertisement

In the Evening, thunderstorms may continue in:

  • Kumasi

  • Obuasi

  • Sefwi Bekwai

  • Kete Krachi

  • Ejura

  • Kintampo

  • Goaso

  • Sunyani

  • Techiman

  • Sampa

  • Tamale

  • Yendi

READ ALSO: Top 5 essential precautions to take during the rainy season

Light rain is expected to persist in:

  • Accra

  • Axim

Most other southern areas will remain mostly cloudy.

GMet has also warned that the state of the sea remains dangerous, advising fishermen, boat operators and the public to exercise caution along the coast.

Temperatures are expected to range from 24°C to 30°C along the coast, 23°C to 32°C in the forest zone, 23°C to 34°C in the transition zone, and 25°C to 35°C across northern Ghana.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Rain
News
29.06.2026
Rain continues across southern Ghana as GMet warns of more thunderstorms today; See areas affected
Ghana's aviation authority investigates KLM over alleged mistreatment of Accra-bound passengers in Amsterdam
News
29.06.2026
Ghana's aviation authority investigates KLM over alleged mistreatment of Accra-bound passengers in Amsterdam
8 types of universities you should never attend
News
28.06.2026
8 types of universities you should never attend
Top 10 business ideas for women entrepreneurs in 2026
News
28.06.2026
Top 10 business ideas for women entrepreneurs in 2026
Top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026; See list
News
28.06.2026
Top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026; See list
Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife and 2 children in Venezuela earthquake
Sports
28.06.2026
Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife and 2 children in Venezuela earthquake