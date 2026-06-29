Rain continues across southern Ghana as GMet warns of more thunderstorms today; See areas affected
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain for many parts of southern Ghana today, Monday, June 29, 2026.
According to GMet, rain that is already affecting parts of the coast and some inland areas is expected to continue throughout the day.
The agency says a weak to moderate rainstorm currently moving from the Togo-Benin coast is expected to spread westwards, bringing more clouds and triggering thunderstorms with rain across southern Ghana from this morning into the afternoon.
Residents in forest and mountainous areas should also expect patches of mist or fog during the day.
Areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rain
Morning:
Aflao
Anloga
Accra
Kasoa
Ho
Koforidua
Akim Oda
Kwahu Tafo
Rain is also expected in:
Winneba
Cape Coast
Takoradi
Axim
Mist is likely in:
Kumasi
Obuasi
Tarkwa
Sefwi Bekwai
Ejura
Goaso
Sunyani
Sampa
In the afternoon thunderstorms with rain are expected over:
Cape Coast
Takoradi
Axim
Ho
Koforidua
Akim Oda
Kwahu Tafo
Kumasi
Obuasi
Tarkwa
Kete Krachi
Atebubu
Goaso
Sunyani
Tamale
Yendi
Light rain is also expected in:
Accra
Kasoa
Winneba
Aflao
Anloga
Sunny intervals are expected across parts of the northern sector, including:
Bolgatanga, Navrongo; Wa, Damongo, Bole.
In the Evening, thunderstorms may continue in:
Kumasi
Obuasi
Sefwi Bekwai
Kete Krachi
Ejura
Kintampo
Goaso
Sunyani
Techiman
Sampa
Tamale
Yendi
Light rain is expected to persist in:
Accra
Axim
Most other southern areas will remain mostly cloudy.
GMet has also warned that the state of the sea remains dangerous, advising fishermen, boat operators and the public to exercise caution along the coast.
Temperatures are expected to range from 24°C to 30°C along the coast, 23°C to 32°C in the forest zone, 23°C to 34°C in the transition zone, and 25°C to 35°C across northern Ghana.
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