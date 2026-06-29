Rain continues across southern Ghana as GMet warns of more thunderstorms today; See areas affected

Rain continues across southern Ghana as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasts more thunderstorms and rain today. See the areas expected to experience downpours, mist, and cloudy conditions.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain for many parts of southern Ghana today, Monday, June 29, 2026.

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According to GMet, rain that is already affecting parts of the coast and some inland areas is expected to continue throughout the day.

The agency says a weak to moderate rainstorm currently moving from the Togo-Benin coast is expected to spread westwards, bringing more clouds and triggering thunderstorms with rain across southern Ghana from this morning into the afternoon.

Residents in forest and mountainous areas should also expect patches of mist or fog during the day.

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Areas likely to experience thunderstorms and rain

Morning: Aflao

Anloga

Accra

Kasoa

Ho

Koforidua

Akim Oda

Kwahu Tafo Rain is also expected in: Winneba

Cape Coast

Takoradi

Axim

Mist is likely in: Kumasi

Obuasi

Tarkwa

Sefwi Bekwai

Ejura

Goaso

Sunyani

Sampa

In the afternoon thunderstorms with rain are expected over: Cape Coast

Takoradi

Axim

Ho

Koforidua

Akim Oda

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Kwahu Tafo

Kumasi

Obuasi

Tarkwa

Kete Krachi

Atebubu

Goaso

Sunyani

Tamale

Yendi

Light rain is also expected in: Accra

Kasoa

Winneba

Aflao

Anloga

Sunny intervals are expected across parts of the northern sector, including:

Bolgatanga, Navrongo; Wa, Damongo, Bole.

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In the Evening, thunderstorms may continue in: Kumasi

Obuasi

Sefwi Bekwai

Kete Krachi

Ejura

Kintampo

Goaso

Sunyani

Techiman

Sampa

Tamale

Yendi

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Light rain is expected to persist in: Accra

Axim Most other southern areas will remain mostly cloudy.

GMet has also warned that the state of the sea remains dangerous, advising fishermen, boat operators and the public to exercise caution along the coast.