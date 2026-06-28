Top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026; See list

Discover the top 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026. See which nations offer the cheapest fuel, why diesel prices vary across the continent

Diesel prices play a crucial role in every economy because they directly affect the cost of transporting goods, farming, manufacturing, and public transport.

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When diesel is affordable, businesses spend less on operations, food and commodity prices can remain stable, and inflationary pressures may ease. Across Africa, diesel prices differ widely due to factors such as government subsidies, domestic oil production, taxes, and global market conditions.

Here are the 10 African countries with the lowest diesel prices in June 2026.

According to the latest June 2026 data, Libya continues to offer the cheapest diesel on the continent by a wide margin, while several North African countries dominate the list thanks to their abundant oil and gas resources.

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Libya tops the ranking with diesel selling at just $0.023 per litre. The country has consistently maintained some of the world's lowest fuel prices due to heavy government subsidies and its vast crude oil reserves.

Although Libya continues to face political and economic challenges, fuel remains highly affordable for residents.

Algeria, Egypt, Angola also feature among the countries with the lowest diesel prices in Africa. Algeria ranks 4th on global rank but a second place on African ranking with diesel priced at $0.232 per litre, while Egypt follows in third place at $0.412per litre.

Both countries benefit from substantial domestic energy production and government interventions aimed at keeping fuel prices relatively stable.

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Several oil-producing countries also appear in the top 10 list. Their access to domestic crude oil helps keep fuel prices lower than in many other African countries that rely heavily on imports.

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The list below is the African countries with the cheapest diesel prices in June 2026 per data provided by Global Petrol Prices.

Country Rank Diesel price (USD/litre) Libya 3rd $0.023 Algeria 4th $0.232 Egypt 7th $0.412 Angola 8th $0.458 Sudan 14th $0.656 Tunisia 17th $0.743 Gabon 27th $0.998 Niger 34th $1.073 Nigeria 39th $1.085 Ethiopia 41st $1.117

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The rankings highlight how fuel pricing policies, local oil production, taxation, and government subsidies continue to shape diesel prices across Africa.

While oil-rich nations generally enjoy lower fuel costs, countries that depend on imported petroleum products often experience significantly higher prices due to global market fluctuations and currency exchange rates.

Compared to last month’s list which is May, when the global average price of diesel was 1.57 U.S. dollars per liter, as opposed to 1.50 U.S. dollars per liter currently, diesel prices for Lybia, Tunisaia, Alegria, and Niger reduced slightly. Prices for Egypt, Angola Ethiopia and Gabon increased, while diesel prices in Libya, and Sudan remained the same.