Ibrahim Traoré-led Burkina Faso ends diplomatic relations with France after years of tension
Burkina Faso, under Captain Ibrahim Traoré, has officially cut diplomatic ties with France after long-standing political tensions.
The government accused France of interfering in its internal affairs and pursuing neo-colonial interests in the country and the Sahel region.
Despite the diplomatic break, Burkina Faso said cultural and historical ties remain, and French citizens in the country will still be protected under the law.
Burkina Faso has officially announced that it is cutting diplomatic ties with France, marking a major escalation in tensions between the West African nation and its former colonial power.
The decision was announced on national television on Friday, June 26, 2026, and confirmed that the break takes effect immediately.
According to the statement, the military government led by Ibrahim Traore said the move followed a review of relations with Paris. The government accused France of repeatedly acting against Burkina Faso’s national interests.
The government of Burkina Faso hereby informs the national and international community that it has decided to sever diplomatic relations with France with effect from today, June 26, 2026, the statement said.
It also argued that the conditions needed for a stable relationship were missing.
Communications Minister Gilbert Ouedraogo explained that cooperation based on mutual respect and non-interference was no longer possible.
The essential conditions for promoting relations based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, respect for the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and national sovereignty are not in place, he said.
The government further accused France of having “neo-colonial ambitions,” alleging that it supports groups working against Burkina Faso’s stability and security.
The military leadership, which came to power after a coup in September 2022, has increasingly taken a hard stance against Western influence, especially France.
It has also been tightening internal political control, including dissolving political parties earlier in the year and seizing their assets.
Burkina Faso is currently facing a worsening security crisis, with armed groups controlling parts of the country. Some of these groups include the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and the Islamic State Sahel Province, both active across the Sahel region.
At the same time, human rights groups have raised concerns over abuses in the conflict, including allegations of serious violations involving the military.
Despite the diplomatic break, the government stressed that the decision only affects official relations between the two states. It said historical, cultural, and social ties between the people of Burkina Faso and France will continue.
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It also assured that French citizens in Burkina Faso will remain protected under the law.The move reflects a wider shift in the Sahel region, where several countries have reduced ties with France in recent years and turned toward new international partners, including Russia and China, as reported by Al Jazeera.
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