Ghana targets fuel export to West African neigbours as Pres. Mahama cuts sod for Phase II of the Sentuo Oil Refinery project

John Dramani Mahama says Ghana plans to expand oil refining capacity through the Sentuo refinery project to meet local fuel demand and export petroleum products to other West African countries.

John Dramani Mahama says Ghana aims to become a major refiner and exporter of petroleum products in West Africa.

Phase II of the Sentuo Oil Refinery will increase production capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels per day, boosting local refining capacity.

The expansion is expected to help Ghana reduce fuel imports, meet domestic demand, and supply neighbouring countries with refined petroleum products.

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John Dramani Mahama has outlined an ambitious vision to transform Ghana from a crude oil producer into a major petroleum refining and export hub for West Africa, declaring that the country must move beyond simply exporting raw resources.

Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for Phase II of the Sentuo Oil Refinery project in Tema, President Mahama said the refinery expansion will significantly boost Ghana’s fuel processing capacity and strengthen energy security across the sub-region.

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The expansion is expected to increase Sentuo’s refining capacity from 40,000 barrels per day to 100,000 barrels per day, which government believes could reduce fuel import dependence and position Ghana to supply refined petroleum products to neighbouring countries.

Mahama said recent government decisions to support local refining were deliberate and aimed at ensuring more value is retained within the Ghanaian economy.

“In the recent decision to allocate 1 million barrels of crude oil from Jubilee Field for refining in Sentuo was deliberate and strategic. These decisions reflect a consistent policy direction and our firm believe that Ghana must increasingly process its own resources, support its own industries and create value within our local economy”, he said

He assured investors and development partners that government remains committed to expanding the downstream petroleum sector.

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I wish to assure all investors, industry players and our development partners that government remains committed to this path.

The President stressed that Ghana’s long-term goal is not just energy sufficiency but regional energy leadership.

Our vision is straightforward but ambitious. Ghana should not be known merely as a producer of crude oil. Ghana should be recognised as a nation that refines, processes and adds value to its resources and also become a net exporter of petroleum products.

Mahama also highlighted the role of both state and private refineries in achieving that goal, mentioning the importance of reviving the Tema Oil Refinery while supporting private sector players such as Sentuo.

READ ALSO: Tema Oil Refinery receives 1 million barrels of Bonga Crude to boost refining operations

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And as President, I look forward to the day where Ghana achieves a high degree of self-sufficiency in the supply of refined petroleum products. And I look forward to the day when a revitalised oil refinery works alongside efficient private sector refineries such as Sentuo to meet domestic demands and serve other markets.

Tema Oil Refinery, has struggled for years with debt, maintenance challenges, and operational disruptions, limiting its ability to meet domestic fuel demand.

Sentuo Refinery’s decision to expand its refinery capacity by 60,000 barrels per day, raising it from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels daily, is bold and strategic.”



President John Dramani Mahama made the remarks while speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for Phase II of the Sentuo Oil… pic.twitter.com/rel5akC7Bw — Dzata Nelson, CSG,YA,SC (@DzataOfficial) June 25, 2026