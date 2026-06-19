Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices (June 2026)

The ranking highlights a major divide between fuel-rich economies and import-dependent countries like Nigeria, Niger, and Ethiopia, which pay significantly higher prices.

Oil-producing nations such as Angola, Algeria, and Egypt also feature in the top five, benefiting from subsidies and domestic production.

Libya records the lowest fuel price in Africa and the world at $0.024 per litre, topping the June 2026 ranking.

According to the latest data for June 2026, Libya remains the continent’s standout country for the lowest fuel cost, offering petrol at just a fraction of global averages. Several North and West African countries also feature prominently in the ranking, benefiting from oil production or government price controls.

During the brief period of heightened tensions in the Middle East, crude oil prices surged as fears grew over potential disruptions to global supply chains and key shipping routes. The spike in oil prices quickly translated into increased fuel costs, placing additional pressure on inflation and worsening economic conditions in several African countries reliant on imported energy.

However, the situation eased after both sides reached a ceasefire agreement, leading to a decline in global oil prices. With crude prices falling below the $90-per-barrel mark, many African economies that were affected by the market volatility are expected to experience some relief.