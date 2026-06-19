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Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices (June 2026)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:04 - 19 June 2026
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A petrol station in Africa illustrating fuel pricing differences across the continent, with Libya leading as the cheapest fuel market in June 2026.
Fuel prices across Africa continue to vary sharply, reflecting differences in subsidy policies, domestic production capacity, taxation systems, and global market exposure. While some nations still enjoy heavily subsidised or locally supported fuel systems, others continue to grapple with higher import-dependent pricing.
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  • Libya records the lowest fuel price in Africa and the world at $0.024 per litre, topping the June 2026 ranking.

  • Oil-producing nations such as Angola, Algeria, and Egypt also feature in the top five, benefiting from subsidies and domestic production.

  • The ranking highlights a major divide between fuel-rich economies and import-dependent countries like Nigeria, Niger, and Ethiopia, which pay significantly higher prices.

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According to the latest data for June 2026, Libya remains the continent’s standout country for the lowest fuel cost, offering petrol at just a fraction of global averages. Several North and West African countries also feature prominently in the ranking, benefiting from oil production or government price controls.

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During the brief period of heightened tensions in the Middle East, crude oil prices surged as fears grew over potential disruptions to global supply chains and key shipping routes. The spike in oil prices quickly translated into increased fuel costs, placing additional pressure on inflation and worsening economic conditions in several African countries reliant on imported energy.

However, the situation eased after both sides reached a ceasefire agreement, leading to a decline in global oil prices. With crude prices falling below the $90-per-barrel mark, many African economies that were affected by the market volatility are expected to experience some relief.

Against this backdrop, the latest data from GlobalPetrolPrices highlights the African countries with the lowest fuel prices in May 2026.

Compared with the previous month, when the global average petrol price stood at US$1.52 per litre, the May 2026 global average declined slightly to US$1.51 per litre.

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Below is the full list of African countries with the lowest fuel prices this month.

Rank

Country

Fuel Price (US$/Litre)

Global Rank

1

Libya

$0.024

1st

2

Angola

$0.327

4th

3

Algeria

$0.352

6th

4

Egypt

$0.464

8th

5

Sudan

$0.700

15th

6

Tunisia

$0.866

19th

7

Niger

$0.876

21st

8

Nigeria

$0.918

23rd

9

Gabon

$1.049

31st

10

Ethiopia

$1.059

33rd

The data highlights a clear divide between oil-producing nations and import-dependent economies, with Libya maintaining an exceptionally low fuel price due to its vast reserves and heavily subsidised domestic market.

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