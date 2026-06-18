Gramps Morgan reveals DNA test shows he is 46% Ghanaian

International reggae musician Gramps Morgan has disclosed that a DNA ancestry test revealed he is 46 per cent Ghanaian, a discovery he says has deepened his connection to the African continent and its history.

Reggae star Gramps Morgan revealed that a DNA test showed he is 46% Ghanaian, linking his ancestry directly to Ghana.

The Jamaican musician made the disclosure during a UN conference in Accra focused on the legacy of slavery and descendants of enslaved Africans.

Gramps Morgan said the discovery has strengthened his connection to Africa and reaffirmed his support for calls for reparations.

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According to Citinewsroom, the celebrated Jamaican artiste made the revelation during his performance at the High-Level Consultative Conference on “Next Steps” under the United Nations Resolution on Enslaved Africans, held in Accra on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Addressing participants at the event, Gramps Morgan explained that he embarked on a personal journey to trace his ancestry and uncover the origins of his family lineage. According to him, the results of the DNA test confirmed that a significant portion of his heritage can be traced directly to Ghana.

He stated;

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I am one of the children of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. I have done research to find out the truth. When I did a DNA test, I found out that I am 46 per cent Ghanaian. So let the truth be told

The Morgan Heritage star noted that the findings have strengthened his bond with Africa and reinforced his understanding of the shared history linking descendants of enslaved Africans in the diaspora to the continent.

Gramps Morgan also reiterated his support for the growing campaign for reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans, a cause that Ghana has actively championed on the global stage.