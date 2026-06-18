Advertisement

Gramps Morgan reveals DNA test shows he is 46% Ghanaian

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:55 - 18 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
International reggae star Gramps Morgan
International reggae musician Gramps Morgan has disclosed that a DNA ancestry test revealed he is 46 per cent Ghanaian, a discovery he says has deepened his connection to the African continent and its history.
Advertisement

  • Reggae star Gramps Morgan revealed that a DNA test showed he is 46% Ghanaian, linking his ancestry directly to Ghana.

  • The Jamaican musician made the disclosure during a UN conference in Accra focused on the legacy of slavery and descendants of enslaved Africans.

  • Gramps Morgan said the discovery has strengthened his connection to Africa and reaffirmed his support for calls for reparations.

Advertisement

According to Citinewsroom, the celebrated Jamaican artiste made the revelation during his performance at the High-Level Consultative Conference on “Next Steps” under the United Nations Resolution on Enslaved Africans, held in Accra on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Addressing participants at the event, Gramps Morgan explained that he embarked on a personal journey to trace his ancestry and uncover the origins of his family lineage. According to him, the results of the DNA test confirmed that a significant portion of his heritage can be traced directly to Ghana.

He stated;

READ MORE: Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

I am one of the children of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. I have done research to find out the truth. When I did a DNA test, I found out that I am 46 per cent Ghanaian. So let the truth be told

The Morgan Heritage star noted that the findings have strengthened his bond with Africa and reinforced his understanding of the shared history linking descendants of enslaved Africans in the diaspora to the continent.

READ MORE: LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata ‘stole’ part of his song for Black Stars World Cup Anthem

Gramps Morgan also reiterated his support for the growing campaign for reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans, a cause that Ghana has actively championed on the global stage.

The conference assembled heads of state, diplomats, policymakers and other stakeholders to deliberate on implementing the United Nations framework addressing the legacy of slavery and its enduring effects on people of African descent worldwide.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Female lawyer dies after collapsing while celebrating Black Stars’ win over Panama
News
18.06.2026
Female lawyer dies after collapsing while celebrating Black Stars’ win over Panama
University of Ghana named best university in Ghana and West Africa, in latest QS rankings for 2027
News
18.06.2026
University of Ghana named best university in Ghana and West Africa, in latest QS rankings for 2027
Gramps Morgan reveals DNA test shows he is 46% Ghanaian
Entertainment
18.06.2026
Gramps Morgan reveals DNA test shows he is 46% Ghanaian
Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
18.06.2026
Meet the wives and girlfriends supporting Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Canada denies another African player visa days after Thomas Partey controversy
Sports
18.06.2026
Canada denies another African player visa days after Thomas Partey controversy
Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rates: May 2026 rankings
News
18.06.2026
Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rates: May 2026 rankings