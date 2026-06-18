LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata borrowed the popular “fire, fire” phrase from his song Pray for the Black Stars World Cup anthem, though many fans see the remarks as a joke.

LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata borrowed the popular “fire, fire” phrase from his song Pray for the Black Stars World Cup anthem, though many fans see the remarks as a joke.

LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata ‘stole’ part of his song for Black Stars World Cup Anthem

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has jokingly accused fellow musician Kofi Kinaata of borrowing a portion of his song for the latter’s recently released Black Stars World Cup anthem.

Kwadwo Nkansah jokingly accused Kofi Kinaata of borrowing the popular “fire, fire” phrase from his song Pray for Kinaata’s Black Stars World Cup track.

LilWin argued that if he had done something similar, he would have faced public backlash, referencing his past disagreement with Patapaa over Corner-Corner and One Corner.

Many social media users viewed the remarks as humorous banter and a playful way of promoting Kinaata’s World Cup anthem rather than a genuine accusation of plagiarism.

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Speaking in a recent interview, LilWin claimed that Kofi Kinaata incorporated a catchy element from his song Pray into the World Cup track. He suggested that if he had done something similar, he would have been heavily criticised by the public.

LilWin remarked;

Kofi Kinaata has stolen my song. If it were me, I would be the topic of discussion

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The actor made the comments in a light-hearted manner, specifically referring to the repeated “fire, fire” phrase, which appears in both songs.

He said;

He stole the sweet part of my song — the ‘fire, fire’ part

Drawing comparisons with a past dispute involving musician Patapaa, LilWin recalled how he was accused of copying Patapaa’s hit song One Corner after releasing his own track titled Corner-Corner.

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LilWin recounted, arguing that the allegations levelled against him at the time were unfair.

When Patapaa released ‘One Corner’ and I came out with ‘Corner-Corner’, he accused me of stealing his song