LilWin claims Kofi Kinaata ‘stole’ part of his song for Black Stars World Cup Anthem
Kwadwo Nkansah jokingly accused Kofi Kinaata of borrowing the popular “fire, fire” phrase from his song Pray for Kinaata’s Black Stars World Cup track.
LilWin argued that if he had done something similar, he would have faced public backlash, referencing his past disagreement with Patapaa over Corner-Corner and One Corner.
Many social media users viewed the remarks as humorous banter and a playful way of promoting Kinaata’s World Cup anthem rather than a genuine accusation of plagiarism.
Speaking in a recent interview, LilWin claimed that Kofi Kinaata incorporated a catchy element from his song Pray into the World Cup track. He suggested that if he had done something similar, he would have been heavily criticised by the public.
LilWin remarked;
Kofi Kinaata has stolen my song. If it were me, I would be the topic of discussion
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The actor made the comments in a light-hearted manner, specifically referring to the repeated “fire, fire” phrase, which appears in both songs.
He said;
He stole the sweet part of my song — the ‘fire, fire’ part
Drawing comparisons with a past dispute involving musician Patapaa, LilWin recalled how he was accused of copying Patapaa’s hit song One Corner after releasing his own track titled Corner-Corner.
LilWin recounted, arguing that the allegations levelled against him at the time were unfair.
When Patapaa released ‘One Corner’ and I came out with ‘Corner-Corner’, he accused me of stealing his song
Following his remarks, many social media users interpreted the comments as a playful attempt to promote Kofi Kinaata’s Black Stars song rather than a serious accusation of music plagiarism.
@iamkofipoku Lilwin warns Kofi Kinata for stealing his lyrics in the song he produced for Blackstars #poku1tv #kwadwonkansahlilwin #kofikinaata #worldcup2026 #showbiz @Lil Win @Kofi Kinaata ♬ original sound - iamkofipoku