Ghana vs Panama: John Dumelo to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline correctly
John Dumelo has promised prizes including laptops, mobile phones and deep freezers to fans who correctly predict the score of Ghana's World Cup clash against Panama.
The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP says residents who display Ghana flags in front of their homes or shops could also receive rewards.
Dumelo has already funded DStv subscriptions, giant-screen viewing centres and free kenkey and fish for fans in his constituency during Ghana's World Cup matches.
The actor-turned-politician took to Facebook on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, inviting Ghanaians to submit their score predictions ahead of kick-off, with a range of prizes up for grabs.
He wrote;
Predict the score between Ghana and Panama, and I will give you a reward. From laptops to deep freezers to mobile phones. All predictions must be commented under this post before 11 p.m. today,
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In addition to the prediction challenge, Dumelo announced another initiative aimed specifically at residents of his constituency. He revealed that shop owners and households in Ayawaso West Wuogon who display the Ghana flag in support of the Black Stars could also receive rewards.
He added;
Also, just put a Ghana flag in front of your shop or home in Ayawaso West, and I will reward you when I spot you. Go Black Stars, go!
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The post quickly gained traction on social media, attracting more than 24,000 comments, most of them featuring score predictions from enthusiastic supporters eager to win one of the prizes.
Dumelo’s latest gesture forms part of a broader campaign to rally support for the Black Stars during the World Cup.
Ahead of the tournament’s commencement on June 11, he announced that he had paid the DStv subscriptions for commercial viewing centres across Ayawaso West Wuogon to ensure residents could watch Ghana’s matches free of charge.
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He also arranged giant-screen viewing centres at several locations, including Abelemkpe Astro Turf, Okponglo, Mempeasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon and Dzorwulu.
To further enhance the viewing experience, the MP partnered with 13 kenkey vendors within the constituency to provide free kenkey and fish to supporters during Ghana’s matches.
Ghana, making its fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, has been drawn in Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia.
The Black Stars begin their campaign against Panama at Toronto Stadium in Canada on June 17 at 11:00 p.m. They will then face England in Boston on June 23 before concluding the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.