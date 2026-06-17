John Dumelo has pledged laptops, mobile phones and deep freezers to football fans who accurately predict the scoreline of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama.

John Dumelo has pledged laptops, mobile phones and deep freezers to football fans who accurately predict the scoreline of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama.

Ghana vs Panama: John Dumelo to reward Ghanaians who predict the scoreline correctly

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has announced an exciting reward package for football fans who accurately predict the outcome of Ghana’s opening match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

John Dumelo has promised prizes including laptops, mobile phones and deep freezers to fans who correctly predict the score of Ghana's World Cup clash against Panama.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP says residents who display Ghana flags in front of their homes or shops could also receive rewards.

Dumelo has already funded DStv subscriptions, giant-screen viewing centres and free kenkey and fish for fans in his constituency during Ghana's World Cup matches.

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The actor-turned-politician took to Facebook on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, inviting Ghanaians to submit their score predictions ahead of kick-off, with a range of prizes up for grabs.

He wrote;

Predict the score between Ghana and Panama, and I will give you a reward. From laptops to deep freezers to mobile phones. All predictions must be commented under this post before 11 p.m. today,

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John Dumelo

In addition to the prediction challenge, Dumelo announced another initiative aimed specifically at residents of his constituency. He revealed that shop owners and households in Ayawaso West Wuogon who display the Ghana flag in support of the Black Stars could also receive rewards.

He added;

Also, just put a Ghana flag in front of your shop or home in Ayawaso West, and I will reward you when I spot you. Go Black Stars, go!

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The post quickly gained traction on social media, attracting more than 24,000 comments, most of them featuring score predictions from enthusiastic supporters eager to win one of the prizes.

Dumelo’s latest gesture forms part of a broader campaign to rally support for the Black Stars during the World Cup.

Ahead of the tournament’s commencement on June 11, he announced that he had paid the DStv subscriptions for commercial viewing centres across Ayawaso West Wuogon to ensure residents could watch Ghana’s matches free of charge.

He also arranged giant-screen viewing centres at several locations, including Abelemkpe Astro Turf, Okponglo, Mempeasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon and Dzorwulu.

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To further enhance the viewing experience, the MP partnered with 13 kenkey vendors within the constituency to provide free kenkey and fish to supporters during Ghana’s matches.

Ghana, making its fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, has been drawn in Group L alongside England, Panama and Croatia.