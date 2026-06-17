'I'm ready if you want a divorce' — Florence Obinim opens up about her marriage issues with Obinim

The marital challenges involving gospel musician Florence Obinim and her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, appear far from over, with the singer now indicating that she is willing to accept a divorce if that is the direction her husband chooses to take.

Florence Obinim has revealed that she is prepared to accept a divorce if Bishop Daniel Obinim decides to end their marriage, saying she has remained patient and humble throughout their relationship.

The gospel musician expressed disappointment over what she described as a lack of appreciation from her husband despite years of commitment and sacrifice.

Florence also hinted that she knows sensitive details about Bishop Obinim’s life but has chosen to remain silent, while calling on church members and junior pastors to pray for him.

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Speaking in an interview with GhPage on YouTube on June 16, 2026, Florence opened up about the state of their relationship, expressing disappointment that her years of patience and humility have not been fully appreciated by the founder of the International God's Way Church.

She said;

I have been humble and patient with Bishop, yet he still does not appreciate the kind of woman I am. May God's will be done. If he is ready for a divorce, then I am ready too

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According to Florence, she recently had a candid discussion with her husband about their marriage and reflected on the role she has played throughout their years together.

She explained that during the conversation, she reminded him of the sacrifices she had made and the calm approach she had adopted in handling challenges within the relationship. However, she stressed that there are limits to what she can endure and that she cannot be expected to comply with demands that could negatively affect her wellbeing.

Florence admitted that she is increasingly uncertain about what more her husband expects from her after all these years of marriage.

The gospel singer also hinted that she has remained silent on several issues concerning Bishop Obinim, despite having information that could potentially paint a different picture of their relationship.

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She stated;

If I choose to speak about certain things that concern me about Bishop’s life, it would not be pleasant. There are things I am entitled to that would give me peace of mind, but if I am denied them, I simply stay quiet. If I need to buy or rent them myself, I go ahead and do so

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Despite her frustrations, Florence stopped short of making further allegations and instead called for prayers for her husband. She appealed to members of his church, particularly junior pastors and close associates, to intercede on his behalf.

According to her, the situation surrounding their marriage has become increasingly troubling, and she believes spiritual support is needed as they navigate the challenges confronting their union.

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