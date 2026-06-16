LilWin vows to quit Kumawood acting if Ghana fails to progress at World Cup
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin) says he will quit Kumawood acting if the Black Stars fail to qualify from the group stage at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
In a viral video dated 15 June 2026, he claimed he is so confident in Ghana’s progress that he would even consider a controversial career shift if they are eliminated early.
His comments have sparked widespread reactions online due to the extreme nature of his pledge tied to Ghana’s World Cup performance.
The Kumawood star says he is so confident in Ghana’s ability to progress beyond the group stage that he is prepared to quit acting entirely if the team fails to qualify.
Speaking in a video shared on social media on June 15, 2026, LilWin revealed that he would step away from Kumawood productions and consider an alternative and highly controversial career path should Ghana exit the tournament early.
He said;
If the Black Stars do not qualify from the group stage, I will quit acting in movies. I would rather start acting in adult films
He further reiterated his confidence in the national team, insisting that he stands firmly by his statement.
He added;
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I am saying this with so much confidence that if Ghana does not qualify for the next stage, I will quit acting in Kumawood movies
LilWin went on to intensify his remarks, stating that he would fully commit to the decision if the Black Stars fail to meet expectations.
“My manhood will be all over the internet, acting in adult films,” he stated.
“I will quit acting in Kumawood movies and go into acting adult movies if the Black Stars fail to qualify from their World Cup group.” - Actor Lil Win pic.twitter.com/UFkKH5cBjE— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 15, 2026