Big Akwes says he would pursue Florence Obinim if marriage ends amid Obinim controversy

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has sparked controversy after saying he would pursue Florence Obinim if her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim comes to an end.

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has sparked controversy after saying he would pursue Florence Obinim if her marriage to Bishop Daniel Obinim comes to an end.

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has publicly expressed his admiration for Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, stating that he would be interested in pursuing a relationship with her if her marriage were ever to come to an end.

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has openly declared his admiration for Florence Obinim, saying he would pursue her if her marriage to Bishop Obinim ends.

He criticised Bishop Daniel Obinim for publicly discussing marital issues, warning that it could damage Florence’s reputation.

Big Akwes insisted he has long had a crush on Florence but would only act if the marriage legally ends, sparking widespread social media reactions.

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His remarks come amid ongoing public conversations surrounding comments recently made by Bishop Obinim about his marriage.

In a video circulating on social media on June 15, 2026, Big Akwes criticised the preacher for discussing issues involving his wife in public, arguing that such actions could damage her image and reputation.

He said;

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If Obinim leaves Florence, I will accept her. He doesn't know what he has, yet he keeps disgracing her publicly. If he no longer loves her, he should simply say so and allow Florence to move on

The actor further accused Bishop Obinim of tarnishing his wife's image through public comments.

He added;

He is disgracing her and making allegations about her so that when he eventually leaves her, no one will be interested in her. I'm telling Obinim that if he makes the mistake of leaving his wife, I will go for her

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Big Akwes also revealed that he has admired Florence Obinim for years, describing her as someone he has long had a crush on. However, he stressed that he has always respected the fact that she is married.

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Big Akwes

He stated;

She has always been my crush and I've admired her for a very long time, but I didn't know how to approach it. When something belongs to someone, you don't forcefully take it away. As long as Florence remains his wife, I cannot approach her and tell her how I feel. But the day they divorce, I will certainly make my move

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The actor went on to advise Bishop Obinim to handle any marital challenges privately and respectfully instead of discussing them publicly.

He said;

He should end the marriage in a mature manner so that those who are interested can have their chance. Embarrassing her publicly is not the right way to go about it

Big Akwes further noted that divorce is not uncommon among public figures, including religious leaders, and argued that Bishop Obinim would not be the first pastor to separate from his spouse.

He remarked;

Many pastors have divorced their wives and moved on with their lives. Some have even remarried. So if Obinim decides to do the same, he certainly won't be the first

He concluded by insisting that any negative comments made about Florence Obinim would not affect his admiration for her.

“If he no longer wants to remain in the marriage, he can divorce her and marry someone else. But all the things he is saying about his wife will never stop me from loving her,” Big Akwes said.

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