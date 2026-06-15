Choirmaster shares a heartbreaking birthday tribute to his late wife Beverly Afaglo, expressing deep grief and love in an emotional social media post.

Choirmaster shares a heartbreaking birthday tribute to his late wife Beverly Afaglo, expressing deep grief and love in an emotional social media post.

Choirmaster reveals he cries every day as he mourns late wife Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian musician Choirmaster has shared a deeply emotional glimpse into his life following the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo, revealing that he continues to struggle with the pain of her absence.

Musician Choirmaster has revealed that he breaks down in tears every day as he continues to grieve the loss of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

The former Praye member shared an emotional video of Beverly happily enjoying one of his performances, accompanied by the caption: “Reason why I cry every day.”

Beverly Afaglo passed away on 24 May 2026 after battling cancer, just days before her 43rd birthday, leaving Ghana’s entertainment industry in mourning.

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Nearly three weeks after losing his wife to cancer, the former member of the award-winning music group Praye took to Instagram on 12 June 2026 to express the profound grief he has been carrying.

In the post, Choirmaster shared a touching video of Beverly Afaglo attending one of his performances. The late actress appeared joyful as she smiled, sang along and danced to his music while enjoying the event.

Alongside the video, the musician posted a brief but heartbreaking message that reflected the emotional toll her passing has had on him.

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He wrote;

Choirmaster and his family have requested privacy following the death of actress Beverly Afaglo, as the musician reportedly receives medical care.

Reason why I cry every day

The clip featured some of Choirmaster’s well-known songs, including Shoddy, one of the biggest hits from his days as the lead member of Praye.

The emotional tribute quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans, fellow musicians and industry colleagues, many of whom flooded the comments section with prayers, condolences and words of encouragement.

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Beverly Afaglo passed away on 24 May 2026 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death occurred just four days before her 43rd birthday, which would have fallen on 28 May.

News of her passing sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry, prompting tributes from actors, musicians and admirers who celebrated her talent, warmth and contributions to the local film scene.

In the days following her death, Choirmaster, whose real name is Eugene Baah, paid tribute to his late wife, describing her as his source of strength, happiness and unwavering support.

The couple had been together for several years before marrying in 2012. Over the years, they became one of Ghana’s most admired celebrity couples, often sharing moments from their family life with the public.

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Choirmaster’s latest post serves as a poignant reminder of the grief he continues to endure, as he navigates life without the woman who stood by his side for much of his personal and professional journey.