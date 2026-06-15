Benedicta Gafah has dismissed Bishop Daniel Obinim’s claims about their communication, stating that she was the one who blocked him and chose to stay away from the controversy.

Benedicta Gafah has dismissed Bishop Daniel Obinim’s claims about their communication, stating that she was the one who blocked him and chose to stay away from the controversy.

Benedicta Gafah fires back at Obinim, says she was the one who blocked him

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has publicly challenged claims made by Daniel Obinim amid ongoing discussions surrounding the pastor's marriage.

Actress Benedicta Gafah has strongly rejected Bishop Daniel Obinim’s claim that he blocked her, insisting that she was the one who cut off communication.

Benedicta accused the pastor of being dishonest and warned that she could release audio recordings and conversations to prove her side of the story.

The actress expressed frustration over being repeatedly linked to controversies, stressing that she is in a committed relationship and wants her name removed from unrelated narratives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest exchange follows recent comments by Bishop Obinim, who stated that he blocked the actress after reports surfaced alleging a social media dispute between Benedicta Gafah and his wife.

According to Obinim, he decided to cut ties with the actress because he was displeased with the controversy and the online attention surrounding the alleged disagreement.

However, Benedicta Gafah has now rejected that account, insisting that it was she who ended communication with the pastor.

READ MORE: Popular Ghanaian fashion icon and former Miss Malaika queen passes away

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benedicta Gafah

In a strongly worded statement shared on Instagram and sighted on 15 June 2026, the actress accused Obinim of misrepresenting the facts and unnecessarily dragging her into a matter she says has nothing to do with her.

She wrote;

Standing on a platform and confidently claiming that you blocked me, when the reality is that I blocked you because you kept trying to contact me and I chose not to engage, is simply dishonest. More importantly, was it even necessary to mention my name?

READ MORE: Michael Blackson appeals for African solidarity after South Africa faces mockery over World Cup defeat

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress suggested that she had deliberately remained silent despite repeated attempts to involve her in public controversies.

She added;

At this point, it feels like I'm being pushed to release certain audios and conversations into the public domain just so people can understand the truth. The irony is that I have consistently stayed in my lane, minded my business and chosen silence over unnecessary drama

Benedicta also expressed frustration over what she described as years of being linked to stories and personalities with whom she has no close relationship.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, owner of Obinim TV station

Advertisement

Advertisement

Questioning why her name continues to feature in unrelated controversies, she called on the public to stop associating her with recurring rumours.

Sometimes I genuinely wonder if critical thinking has become so rare. Why is my name constantly being attached to people I'm not even close to? It has been almost a decade of the same recycled narrative and, honestly, can my name finally be allowed to rest?

She said;

The actress further disclosed that she is currently in a serious relationship and has already introduced her partner to members of her family.

According to her, the continued circulation of unfounded rumours is not only frustrating but also unfair to her personal life.

I have my own relationship and I have even introduced my partner to my family. Yet somehow, every single time, my name still finds its way into stories that have absolutely nothing to do with me

She added;

It is not only annoying, but it is also disrespectful, unfair and, quite frankly, disgusting. People continue to spread and entertain false narratives without taking a moment to think for themselves

Advertisement

Advertisement