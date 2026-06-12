Michael Blackson appeals for African solidarity after South Africa faces mockery over World Cup defeat

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has urged Africans to embrace unity and solidarity following the wave of online mockery directed at South Africa after the country's opening defeat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has called for unity among Africans following widespread online celebrations of South Africa’s 2–0 World Cup loss to Mexico.

Many fans in Ghana, Nigeria and other African countries openly supported Mexico, citing past xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa.

Blackson stressed that Africans are “one blood” and should support one another, although he acknowledged that South Africa's past actions contributed to the current tensions.

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South Africa began its World Cup campaign on Thursday, 11 June 2026, with a 2–0 loss to Mexico. The result quickly became a major talking point on social media, with football fans from several African countries reacting to the defeat.

Even before kick-off, many supporters in countries including Ghana and Nigeria had publicly declared their support for Mexico rather than South Africa. The trend, which many social media users described as a "hate-watch", generated significant attention online.

The anti-South Africa sentiment was largely linked to past incidents of xenophobic violence in the country, which affected several African nationals, including Ghanaians.

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Many social media users cited those incidents as the reason for backing Mexico against South Africa during the World Cup encounter.

Michael Blackson

Following the match, Michael Blackson addressed the growing tensions in a video shared online, calling on Africans not to allow past grievances to create lasting divisions among neighbouring nations.

In his message, the comedian questioned the growing hostility between Africans and stressed the need for continental unity.

He asked;

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How did we get here?

We are one blood. Let's support each other and stand together as Africans

While advocating unity, Blackson also suggested that South Africa bears some responsibility for the strained relationship that currently exists between many Africans and the country.

He added;

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Despite everything, I blame South Africa for what is going on

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The comedian's remarks have generated widespread discussion across social media, with many users debating whether Africans should separate football support from political and social issues.

While some agreed with his call for unity, others argued that lingering frustrations over xenophobic attacks continue to influence perceptions of South Africa across the continent.