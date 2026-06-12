Black Sherif built fame through WhatsApp Status - Kafui Dey reveals

Black Sherif reportedly built his early music popularity through WhatsApp Status, according to media personality Kafui Dey.

Black Sherif reportedly built his early music popularity through WhatsApp Status, according to media personality Kafui Dey.

Ghanaian media personality Kafui Dey has revealed how award-winning musician Black Sherif built a loyal fan base long before becoming one of Ghana’s biggest music stars.

Media personality Kafui Dey has revealed that award-winning artiste Black Sherif built his early fanbase using WhatsApp Status.

Black Sherif reportedly gained traction by consistently sharing his music on the platform until it reached audiences beyond his immediate circle.

According to Kafui Dey, the musician realised his breakthrough when strangers in Konongo began praising his songs.

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Speaking during an interview on Joy Prime TV on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, Kafui Dey recounted a conversation he once had with the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year about the secret behind his rapid rise in the music industry.

According to the broadcaster, Black Sherif credited much of his early success to a surprisingly simple tool, WhatsApp Status.

Kafui Dey revealed;

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I asked him, ‘How did you become so popular? and he said, ‘WhatsApp Status

Kafui Dey explained that the musician consistently shared his songs on WhatsApp Status, using the platform to promote his music directly to friends, contacts and anyone who viewed his updates.

Over time, the strategy began to pay off as his music travelled beyond his immediate circle and reached new listeners.

The turning point, according to Kafui Dey, came when Black Sherif realised people he had never met were already familiar with his work.

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He said;

2026 TGMA Ariste of the Year Black Sherif

He knew things were taking off when he walked through Konongo and complete strangers started telling him, ‘Good music

Using Black Sherif’s story as an example, Kafui Dey emphasised the importance of social media in today's entertainment landscape.

He noted that digital platforms provide creatives with a direct channel to showcase their work without relying solely on traditional media outlets.

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According to him, social media functions as a personal broadcasting platform, allowing artists to connect with audiences and build communities around their craft.

‘He sounds older than his age

Beyond discussing the musician’s marketing approach, Kafui Dey also praised Black Sherif’s personality and level of maturity.

He described the award-winning artiste as calm, focused and remarkably grounded despite his young age.

Kafui Dey said;

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Blacko is a very gentle person, but he is extremely focused. When he speaks, he sounds much older than he is. He sounds like a 40-year-old man, yet he is only in his early twenties