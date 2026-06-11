Oseikrom Sikani claims Cartier watch can sponsor three bloggers abroad as video sparks reactions

Ghanaian musician Oseikrom Sikani has triggered widespread reactions on social media after a video of him flaunting his luxury Cartier wristwatch went viral.

Ghanaian musician Oseikrom Sikani has sparked debate online after flaunting his luxury Cartier watch in a viral video.

He claimed the watch is so valuable it could fund three Ghanaian bloggers on an all-expenses-paid trip abroad.

His comments have divided opinion on social media, with some praising his confidence and others criticising his remarks as controversial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the circulating footage, the artiste is seen in the company of friends and acquaintances when he draws attention to the high-end accessory on his wrist, making bold claims about its value.

According to him, the Cartier watch he was wearing is so expensive that it could fully sponsor three Ghanaian bloggers on an all-expenses-paid trip abroad.

He said;

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the red carpet beef between Nana Akua Addo and Yvonne Nelson

Advertisement

Advertisement

See this thing, mate, look at it very well. It’s called Cartier; it can sponsor three bloggers abroad. When you hear the price, you will understand

He went on to suggest that critics who consistently speak negatively about him should continue, insisting that he remains unfazed and focused on enjoying his lifestyle.

He added;

They should keep talking; the lifestyle will cost them

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician further emphasised that his financial strength allows him to support international travel for others, using his watch as an example of his current level of wealth and comfort.

The video has since sparked heated debate online, with social media users divided over his remarks.

While some interpreted his comments as a confident expression of success, others questioned whether the statement was a subtle response to bloggers who have previously criticised him.