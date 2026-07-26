5 longest serving kings in Africa
Nigeria's Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II tops the list as Africa's longest-serving living monarch, having ruled the Igede-Ekiti Kingdom for 67 years since 1959.
The list features monarchs from Nigeria, Eswatini, Lesotho and Morocco, with reigns spanning between 27 and 67 years and reflecting different systems of traditional and constitutional leadership.
While some monarchs serve as cultural or constitutional figures, others, such as Eswatini's King Mswati III, continue to wield significant political authority, making Africa's monarchies among the most diverse in the world.
Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II (Igede-Ekiti, Nigeria)
Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II has ruled for 67 years, making him the longest-reigning traditional Yoruba monarch currently alive. He was officially enstooled on June 26, 1959, at the young age of 26. Born into the historic Okiribiti Adeyibaka Dynasty, he succeeded Oba Olubusi Apata.
Throughout his nearly seven-decade reign, Oba Aladesuru II has steered the ancient town of Igede-Ekiti through profound modern transformations. He has earned reverence for his dedication to preserving Ekiti culture, maintaining community peace, and promoting regional festivals like the annual Odun Àkè.
Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III (Nnewi, Nigeria)
Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III has stayed in power for 63 years, serving as the 20th Obi of Otolo and Supreme Ruler of the Nnewi Kingdom. He assumed the throne on February 6, 1963, and was formally crowned on June 2, 1963.
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A progressive and revolutionary leader, Igwe Orizu III is famous for modernizing his kingdom by formally abolishing the discriminatory Osu caste system and clearing the Agbo Edo forest to build the Nkwo Nnewi Market, which grew into one of West Africa's largest automotive and commercial hubs.
King Mswati III (Eswatini)
King Mswati III has been in power for 40 years, ruling as Africa’s last remaining absolute monarch. He officially ascended the throne on April 25, 1986, at the age of 18, following a four-year regency period after the death of his father, King Sobhuza II. King Mswati III holds unchecked executive, judicial, and legislative control over Eswatini.
While his reign has seen massive economic infrastructure growth, such as expanding the national road network and growing the GDP, his absolute regime frequently faces heavy international criticism regarding human rights, political bans, and economic inequality.
King Letsie III (Lesotho)
King Letsie III has a combined history of over 31 years on the throne of Lesotho. He first assumed power on November 12, 1990, following the forced exile of his father, King Moshoeshoe II. He briefly abdicated in 1995 so his father could return to the throne, but after his father's tragic death in a car accident, Letsie III was enstooled for his current continuous reign on February 7, 1996.
Unlike absolute rulers, King Letsie III serves a strictly constitutional role, acting as a living symbol of national unity with no legislative authority, while navigating a historically turbulent political climate alongside Lesotho's elected governments.
King Mohammed VI (Morocco)
King Mohammed VI has stayed in power for 27 years, representing the long-standing Alaouite Dynasty. He assumed power on July 23, 1999, following the death of his father, King Hassan II, and was publicly enthroned a week later on July 30, 1999. Upon taking the throne, he introduced major modernizations, including the landmark Moudawana family code reform that greatly expanded legal rights for women in marriage and child custody.
While he maintains ultimate authority over Morocco's military and foreign policy, his reign has focused on balanced constitutional reforms, counter-terrorism strategies, and driving aggressive economic development across North Africa.
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