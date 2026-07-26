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2026 Ballon d'Or: Messi and Mbappé remain among leading contenders despite trophyless season

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:37 - 26 July 2026
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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 World Cup final. Image source: beinsports.com
The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or is gathering momentum ahead of the awards ceremony in October, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé still among the leading contenders despite ending the season without a major team trophy.
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  • Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé remain among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or despite ending the season without winning a major team trophy.

  • History shows it is possible but rare to win the Ballon d'Or without silverware, with Cristiano Ronaldo the last player to do so in 2013.

  • Lamine Yamal leads the latest Ballon d'Or rankings, ahead of Harry Kane and Messi, following Spain's FIFA World Cup triumph.

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The debate has intensified following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many questioning whether a player can claim football's most prestigious individual award without winning silverware at club or international level.

Also Read: Super Ballon d'Or: Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe lead race for football's ultimate award

London to host 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony

A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
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According to the official Ballon d'Or website, the 70th men's Ballon d'Or and eighth women's Ballon d'Or will be presented in London on October 26, 2026.

With the World Cup bringing the 2025/26 season to a close, attention has shifted to who will succeed as the world's best player.

Ballon d'Or
Ballon d'Or

The answer is yes, although history suggests it is uncommon.

Also Read: Top 10 highest-ranked African footballers in Ballon d'Or history

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According to the Ballon d'Or archives, Stanley Matthews became the first player to win the award without lifting a team trophy in 1956.

Since then, only five other players have achieved the feat: Denis Law (1964), Gerd Müller (1970), Kevin Keegan (1978), Luis Figo (2000) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2013).

The official Ballon d'Or website also notes that no woman has won the award without securing a team title since the women's prize was introduced in 2018.

Also Read: Ballon d'Or organisers clarify eligibility rules as Messi, Ronaldo remain eligible to win the award

Messi and Mbappé chasing history

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Argentine international Lionel Messi is presented the Ballon d'Or 2023 during a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (EPA Photo)

That history is particularly significant this year as both Messi and Mbappé enjoyed outstanding individual campaigns but failed to win silverware.

Messi inspired Argentina to a second successive World Cup final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in eight appearances before Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain in the final.

Mbappé also impressed, winning the World Cup Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in eight matches. The Real Madrid forward also netted 42 goals in 44 appearances for his club, but France's campaign ended with a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain.

Also Read: Full list of FIFA World Cup winners from 1930 - 2026

Spain's World Cup triumph reshapes the race

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | FIFA via Getty Images
Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | FIFA via Getty Images

According to latest 2026 Ballon d'Or Power Rankings, Spain's World Cup victory has dramatically reshaped the race.

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal tops the rankings after starring in Spain's title-winning campaign, while Harry Kane sits second following another prolific goalscoring season for Bayern Munich.

Messi is ranked third, ahead of Spain midfielder Rodri, who won the World Cup Golden Ball, while Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé completes the top five after helping his club win the UEFA Champions League.

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Also Read: Clubs with the most Ballon d’Or winners in history

Mbappé occupies sixth place, remaining firmly in contention despite finishing the season without silverware.

Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images

The remainder of the top 10 includes Michael Olise, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Erling Haaland.

October decision awaits

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History suggests winning the Ballon d'Or without a team trophy is rare, but not impossible.

Only six players have achieved the feat since the award was introduced in 1956, with Ronaldo the most recent in 2013.

Also Read: 10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup; see full list

Whether voters reward the outstanding individual performances of Messi or Mbappé, or instead favour players who combined individual excellence with major team success, such as Yamal, Rodri or Dembélé, will become clear when the Ballon d'Or winners are announced in London on October 26.

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