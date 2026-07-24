10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup; see full list
Winning the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate achievement in football. While many legends spend years chasing the coveted trophy, a select group of players have accomplished the feat before turning 20, proving that talent can shine on the biggest stage regardless of age.
From Brazilian icon Pelé, who still holds the record as the youngest World Cup winner, to Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, these players etched their names into football history at remarkably young ages.
Here are the 10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup.
10. Rubén Morán (Uruguay)
Position: Winger
World Cup: 1950
Age: 19 years and 344 days
Uruguayan winger Rubén Morán was one of the youngest members of the team that shocked hosts Brazil in the famous "Maracanazo" to win the 1950 FIFA World Cup.
Although he was still a teenager, Morán played an important role for Uruguay as they secured one of the greatest upsets in football history.
9. José Altafini (Mazzola) – Brazil
Position: Forward
World Cup: 1958
Age: 19 years and 309 days
Known as Mazzola during his time with Brazil, José Altafini was part of the legendary squad that won the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden.
The talented forward later enjoyed a successful club career in Italy and eventually represented the Italian national team.
8. Kylian Mbappé (France)
Position: Forward/Winger
World Cup: 2018
Age: 19 years and 207 days
Kylian Mbappé became a global superstar at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The French forward scored four goals, including one in the final against Croatia, becoming the first teenager since Pelé to score in a World Cup final and helping France win their second world title.
7. Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
Position: Centre-back
World Cup: 2026
Age: 19 years and 178 days
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí enjoyed a dream breakthrough after helping Spain lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite his young age, the centre-back impressed with his composure, maturity and defensive intelligence throughout the tournament.
6. Marco Antônio (Brazil)
Position: Full-back
World Cup: 1970
Age: 19 years and 135 days
Marco Antônio was part of Brazil's iconic 1970 World Cup-winning squad, widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in football history.
His versatility and defensive qualities helped Brazil secure their third FIFA World Cup title.
5. Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Position: Winger
World Cup: 2026
Age: 19 years and 6 days
Lamine Yamal continued his meteoric rise by becoming one of the youngest footballers ever to win the FIFA World Cup.
Just days after turning 19, the Spanish winger played a key role as Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final to claim their second world title.
4. Coutinho (Brazil)
Position: Forward
World Cup: 1962
Age: 19 years and 6 days
Brazilian striker Antônio Wilson Vieira Honório, popularly known as Coutinho, won the 1962 FIFA World Cup just six days after his 19th birthday.
He shares fourth place with Lamine Yamal among the youngest players ever to lift football's biggest trophy.
3. Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy)
Position: Full-back
World Cup: 1982
Age: 18 years and 174 days
Giuseppe Bergomi burst onto the international stage at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.
At only 18 years old, he became one of Italy's most reliable defenders and helped the Azzurri defeat West Germany 3-1 in the final.
2. Ronaldo (Brazil)
Position: Forward
World Cup: 1994
Age: 17 years and 298 days
Before becoming one of football's greatest goalscorers, Ronaldo Nazário became a World Cup winner at just 17 years old.
Although he did not feature in any match during Brazil's victorious 1994 campaign in the United States, he was an official member of the squad that lifted the trophy.
Four years later, Ronaldo would become the star of Brazil's run to the 1998 final before leading them to World Cup glory again in 2002.
1. Pelé (Brazil)
Position: Forward
World Cup: 1958
Age: 17 years and 249 days
No player has ever won the FIFA World Cup at a younger age than Pelé.
The Brazilian legend was just 17 years and 249 days old when he inspired Brazil to a 5-2 victory over Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final.
Pelé scored twice in the final and finished the tournament with six goals, becoming an overnight global superstar.
Nearly seven decades later, his remarkable record remains unbroken.
Rank
Player
Country
Position
World Cup
Age
1
Pelé
Brazil
Forward
1958
17 years, 249 days
2
Ronaldo
Brazil
Forward
1994
17 years, 298 days
3
Giuseppe Bergomi
Italy
Full-back
1982
18 years, 174 days
4
Coutinho
Brazil
Forward
1962
19 years, 6 days
4
Lamine Yamal
Spain
Winger
2026
19 years, 6 days
6
Marco Antônio
Brazil
Full-back
1970
19 years, 135 days
7
Pau Cubarsí
Spain
Centre-back
2026
19 years, 178 days
8
Kylian Mbappé
France
Forward/Winger
2018
19 years, 207 days
9
Mazzola (José Altafini)
Brazil
Forward
1958
19 years, 309 days
10
Rubén Morán
Uruguay
Winger
1950
19 years, 344 days