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10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup; see full list

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 24 July 2026
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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | FIFA via Getty Images
Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) | FIFA via Getty Images
Pelé remains the youngest player to win the FIFA World Cup at just 17 years and 249 days. Here's the complete list of the 10 youngest World Cup winners in football history, including Ronaldo, Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.
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Winning the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate achievement in football. While many legends spend years chasing the coveted trophy, a select group of players have accomplished the feat before turning 20, proving that talent can shine on the biggest stage regardless of age.

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From Brazilian icon Pelé, who still holds the record as the youngest World Cup winner, to Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, these players etched their names into football history at remarkably young ages.

Here are the 10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup.

10. Rubén Morán (Uruguay)

Rubén Morán
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  • Position: Winger

  • World Cup: 1950

  • Age: 19 years and 344 days

Uruguayan winger Rubén Morán was one of the youngest members of the team that shocked hosts Brazil in the famous "Maracanazo" to win the 1950 FIFA World Cup.

Although he was still a teenager, Morán played an important role for Uruguay as they secured one of the greatest upsets in football history.

9. José Altafini (Mazzola) – Brazil

José Altafini
José Altafini
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  • Position: Forward

  • World Cup: 1958

  • Age: 19 years and 309 days

Known as Mazzola during his time with Brazil, José Altafini was part of the legendary squad that won the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden.

The talented forward later enjoyed a successful club career in Italy and eventually represented the Italian national team.

8. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé | Photo via CNN (Getty Images)
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  • Position: Forward/Winger

  • World Cup: 2018

  • Age: 19 years and 207 days

Kylian Mbappé became a global superstar at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The French forward scored four goals, including one in the final against Croatia, becoming the first teenager since Pelé to score in a World Cup final and helping France win their second world title.

7. Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Spain s Pau Cubarsi is awarded the FIFA Young Player award after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Spain s Pau Cubarsi is awarded the FIFA Young Player award after the final match between Spain and Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • Position: Centre-back

  • World Cup: 2026

  • Age: 19 years and 178 days

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí enjoyed a dream breakthrough after helping Spain lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite his young age, the centre-back impressed with his composure, maturity and defensive intelligence throughout the tournament.

6. Marco Antônio (Brazil)

Marco Antônio
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  • Position: Full-back

  • World Cup: 1970

  • Age: 19 years and 135 days

Marco Antônio was part of Brazil's iconic 1970 World Cup-winning squad, widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in football history.

His versatility and defensive qualities helped Brazil secure their third FIFA World Cup title.

5. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal wins 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain
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  • Position: Winger

  • World Cup: 2026

  • Age: 19 years and 6 days

Lamine Yamal continued his meteoric rise by becoming one of the youngest footballers ever to win the FIFA World Cup.

Just days after turning 19, the Spanish winger played a key role as Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final to claim their second world title.

4. Coutinho (Brazil)

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, playing here against Saudi Arabia last month, is one of three players to drop out of Tite's squad through injury
Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, playing here against Saudi Arabia last month, is one of three players to drop out of Tite's squad through injury
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  • Position: Forward

  • World Cup: 1962

  • Age: 19 years and 6 days

Brazilian striker Antônio Wilson Vieira Honório, popularly known as Coutinho, won the 1962 FIFA World Cup just six days after his 19th birthday.

He shares fourth place with Lamine Yamal among the youngest players ever to lift football's biggest trophy.

3. Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy)

Giuseppe Bergomi | Photo via photo credit: http://pythagorasinboots.com/
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  • Position: Full-back

  • World Cup: 1982

  • Age: 18 years and 174 days

Giuseppe Bergomi burst onto the international stage at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.

At only 18 years old, he became one of Italy's most reliable defenders and helped the Azzurri defeat West Germany 3-1 in the final.

2. Ronaldo (Brazil)

Ronaldo Nazario Luis De Lima with his unique haircut featured at the 2002 World Cup. (fifa.com)
Ronaldo Nazario Luis De Lima with his unique haircut featured at the 2002 World Cup. (fifa.com)
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  • Position: Forward

  • World Cup: 1994

  • Age: 17 years and 298 days

Before becoming one of football's greatest goalscorers, Ronaldo Nazário became a World Cup winner at just 17 years old.

Although he did not feature in any match during Brazil's victorious 1994 campaign in the United States, he was an official member of the squad that lifted the trophy.

Four years later, Ronaldo would become the star of Brazil's run to the 1998 final before leading them to World Cup glory again in 2002.

1. Pelé (Brazil)

Legendary Brazilian Pele | Getty Images
Legendary Brazilian Pele | Getty Images

  • Position: Forward

  • World Cup: 1958

  • Age: 17 years and 249 days

No player has ever won the FIFA World Cup at a younger age than Pelé.

The Brazilian legend was just 17 years and 249 days old when he inspired Brazil to a 5-2 victory over Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final.

Pelé scored twice in the final and finished the tournament with six goals, becoming an overnight global superstar.

Nearly seven decades later, his remarkable record remains unbroken.

 

Rank

Player

Country

Position

World Cup

Age

1

Pelé

Brazil

Forward

1958

17 years, 249 days

2

Ronaldo

Brazil

Forward

1994

17 years, 298 days

3

Giuseppe Bergomi

Italy

Full-back

1982

18 years, 174 days

4

Coutinho

Brazil

Forward

1962

19 years, 6 days

4

Lamine Yamal

Spain

Winger

2026

19 years, 6 days

6

Marco Antônio

Brazil

Full-back

1970

19 years, 135 days

7

Pau Cubarsí

Spain

Centre-back

2026

19 years, 178 days

8

Kylian Mbappé

France

Forward/Winger

2018

19 years, 207 days

9

Mazzola (José Altafini)

Brazil

Forward

1958

19 years, 309 days

10

Rubén Morán

Uruguay

Winger

1950

19 years, 344 days

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