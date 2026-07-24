2026/27 Ghana Premier League fixtures released: Full schedule and Super Clash dates

The Ghana Football Association has unveiled the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League fixtures, with opening-day matches, Super Clash dates and regional derbies confirmed.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially unveiled the fixtures for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League, setting the stage for another exciting season featuring title contenders, fierce regional rivalries and the highly anticipated Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

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The new campaign will kick off over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, with all 18 clubs beginning their quest for league glory.

Champions Medeama begin title defence away from home

Defending champions Medeama SC will launch their title defence with a challenging away fixture against Dreams FC, while last season's runners-up Bibiani Gold Stars also face a difficult opening-day trip to Bechem United.

One of the biggest attractions on Matchday One will see newly promoted Debibi United FC make their historic Ghana Premier League debut at home against Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most successful clubs.

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Another newly promoted side, Port City FC, will also begin life in the top flight on home soil when they face fellow newcomers FC AshantiGold 04 in their first-ever Premier League meeting.

Elsewhere, Hearts of Oak welcome Berekum Chelsea to Accra, while Basake Holy Stars host Swedru All Blacks.

Other opening weekend fixtures include:

Vision FC vs Young Apostles

FC Samartex 1996 vs Karela United

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Heart of Lions vs Aduana FC

Super Clash dates confirmed

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

The Ghana Premier League's biggest fixture—the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak—has also been confirmed.

Kotoko will host the first meeting of the season on Matchday 13, scheduled to take place between December 4 and December 7, 2026.

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The return fixture will be played on Matchday 30, between April 30 and May 3, 2027, with Hearts of Oak hosting their arch-rivals.

Both matches are expected to play a crucial role in the race for the league title and are likely to attract huge crowds across the country.

Regional derbies to light up the season

The newly released fixture list also features several exciting regional derbies.

Brong Ahafo Derby fixtures

The Brong Ahafo rivalry begins on Matchday 3, with newcomers Debibi United taking on Young Apostles.

Other notable derby fixtures include:

Debibi United vs Berekum Chelsea (Matchday 6)

Bechem United vs Debibi United (Matchday 8)

Aduana FC vs Bechem United (Matchday 11)

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Berekum Chelsea vs Young Apostles (Matchday 12)

Bechem United vs Young Apostles (Matchday 14)

Western Derby fixtures

Samartex vs Hearts of Oak

The Western Region will also witness several high-profile encounters.

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Among the standout fixtures are:

Medeama SC vs Basake Holy Stars (Matchday 4)

Bibiani Gold Stars vs Basake Holy Stars (Matchday 6)

FC Samartex 1996 vs Medeama SC (Matchday 7)

FC Samartex 1996 vs Basake Holy Stars (Matchday 9)

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Medeama SC vs Bibiani Gold Stars (Matchday 9)

Other key derbies

Fans can also look forward to:

Capital Derby: Vision FC vs Hearts of Oak (Matchday 7)

Ashanti Derby: FC AshantiGold 04 vs Asante Kotoko (Matchday 8)

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The reverse Ashanti Derby will be played on Matchday 25.

Final-day fixtures

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season will conclude over the weekend of May 28–31, 2027, with several potentially decisive fixtures.

Key final-day matches include the following:

Hearts of Oak vs Medeama SC

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Basake Holy Stars vs Asante Kotoko

Vision FC vs Swedru All Blacks

Bibiani Gold Stars vs Karela United

Debibi United vs Aduana FC

The season will feature 34 match weekends.

The season will feature 34 match weekends

According to the GFA, the 2026/27 campaign will be played across 34 match weekends, with no official midweek fixtures scheduled.

The association says the decision is aimed at reducing travel demands on clubs, improving player welfare and ensuring teams have sufficient recovery time throughout the season.

With the fixture list now confirmed, clubs can begin final preparations for what promises to be another fiercely contested Ghana Premier League campaign, as teams battle for the title, continental qualification and survival.

Full 2026/27 Ghana Premier League fixtures

Full 2026/27 Ghana Premier League fixtures