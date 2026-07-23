Marc Cucurella normalizes the presence of his son Mateo, who has autism, in stadiums | Photo via Getty Images

Marc Cucurella normalizes the presence of his son Mateo, who has autism, in stadiums | Photo via Getty Images

The emotional story behind why Marc Cucurella never ties his hair during football matches

Marc Cucurella's iconic curly hair is instantly recognisable, but few fans know the emotional family story behind why the Real Madrid defender never ties it during matches.

Footballers are often remembered for more than just their performances on the pitch. Their celebrations, playing styles, shirt numbers and even hairstyles become part of their identity, making them instantly recognisable to fans around the world.

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Over the years, several football stars have introduced iconic hairstyles that have become synonymous with their careers. In Africa, legendary Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, the late Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakaso popularised the famous "gallas" haircut, while Italian striker Mario Balotelli became known for his distinctive mohawk.

Long before them, David Beckham turned heads with his mohawk during the 2002 FIFA World Cup, while Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário created one of football's most unforgettable looks with his famous crescent haircut at the 2002 World Cup.

Today, one hairstyle stands out above almost every other in world football—Marc Cucurella's trademark long curly hair.

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Marc Cucurella's iconic hairstyle

FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Marc Cucurella of Spain looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina

Whether playing for Real Madrid or the Spain national team, Marc Cucurella is instantly recognisable thanks to his long, flowing curls.

Unlike many footballers with long hair, including Erling Haaland, who tie their hair before matches, Cucurella has consistently chosen to leave his untied throughout his professional career.

Even during intense matches, television cameras frequently capture the Spanish defender pushing his curls away from his face, yet he has never been tempted to change his signature look.

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Following Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, videos of Cucurella celebrating with his teammates quickly went viral, prompting thousands of fans to ask the same question:

Why doesn't Marc Cucurella tie his hair?

The emotional reason behind his decision

Marc Cucurella with his son Mateo | photo via AP

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As the discussion gained momentum on social media, many reports pointed to a deeply personal explanation.

According to widely circulated reports, Cucurella leaves his hair untied because it helps his eldest son, Mateo, who has autism, recognise him more easily during matches.

Although Cucurella has not publicly confirmed this specific claim, it gained widespread attention after fans revisited emotional interviews in which he and his family spoke openly about Mateo's autism diagnosis.

The story resonated with football supporters around the world, many of whom praised the defender's devotion to his family.

Marc Cucurella opens up about raising his autistic son

In the Amazon Prime documentary Married to the Game, Cucurella and his long-time partner, Claudia Rodríguez, shared their family's journey after Mateo was diagnosed with autism.

Rodríguez revealed that they sensed something was different before receiving an official diagnosis and described how difficult those early years were.

She recalled taking Mateo to nursery and often returning home in tears because he struggled to adapt to the new environment.

Cucurella also became emotional while speaking about fatherhood, admitting that raising a child with autism has been one of the greatest challenges of his life.

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"Nobody teaches you. You have to learn to understand him," the Spain international said.

His honesty earned widespread admiration from fans, many of whom applauded his openness in discussing autism and the realities of parenting.

As interest in the story grew, another claim resurfaced online suggesting that Cucurella's family sought information about autism support before he joined Barcelona's famous La Masia academy.

While this specific claim has not been independently verified, it attracted attention because of FC Barcelona's long-standing commitment to inclusion through the Barça Foundation.

In recent years, the club has launched several autism-friendly initiatives, including "Quieter Hours" at the Barça Immersive Tour and the Spotify Camp Nou Barça Store to provide sensory-friendly experiences for visitors with autism.

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Barcelona has also partnered with organisations such as Aprenem Autisme to improve accessibility and staff training while expanding programmes for children with disabilities.

A devoted father on and off the pitch

Marc Cucurella normalizes the presence of his son Mateo, who has autism, in stadiums | Photo via Getty Images

In June 2026, Cucurella completed a move to Real Madrid, a club whose Real Madrid Foundation also supports several programmes promoting inclusion and sports participation for children with autism spectrum disorder.

Although there is no evidence linking his transfer to those initiatives, many supporters believe the club's commitment to inclusion reflects values that align with the defender's own dedication to his family.

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For countless fans, Marc Cucurella's famous hairstyle is no longer simply a unique football look.

Instead, it has become a powerful symbol of a loving father who has openly embraced the challenges of raising a child with autism while continuing to perform at the highest level of world football.