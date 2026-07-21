FIFA World Cup prize money: How much Spain, Argentina, Ghana and all 48 teams earned

FIFA World Cup prize money: How much Spain, Argentina, Ghana and all 48 teams earned

FIFA World Cup prize money: How much Spain, Argentina, Ghana and all 48 teams earned

Spain earned US$51 million for winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while FIFA distributed a record US$871 million among all 48 participating nations.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup not only crowned Spain as world champions but also delivered the largest prize fund in the tournament's history, with FIFA distributing a record US$871 million among the 48 participating nations.

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The expanded tournament featured increased financial rewards for every team, with even nations eliminated in the group stage receiving millions of dollars in prize money. FIFA also covered travel, accommodation and preparation costs for every participating federation.

Here's a full breakdown of how much each team earned at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain earns a record $50 million for winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain received the biggest financial reward after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final to lift their second FIFA World Cup title.

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The champions walked away with US$51 million, while runners-up Argentina earned US$34 million.

The new prize represents a substantial increase from the US$42 million Argentina received for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA increases the World Cup prize fund to a record US$871 million

FIFA significantly expanded the tournament's financial package for the 2026 edition, increasing the overall prize pool to US$871 million for the 48 competing nations.

The governing body approved an additional US$100 million earlier this year after several football associations, particularly in Europe, raised concerns over the higher costs associated with travelling across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Besides prize money, every federation also received funding to support tournament preparations.

Every qualified team received at least US$12.5 million

All 48 nations that qualified for the tournament were guaranteed a minimum payment of US$12.5 million, made up of:

US$10 million for qualifying and competing in the group stage.

US$2.5 million to cover training camps and pre-tournament preparation costs.

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The preparation grant was introduced to reduce disputes between players and national football associations over bonus payments before major tournaments.

Full 2026 FIFA World Cup prize money breakdown

Champions: USD 50 million

Runners-up: USD 33 million

3rd place: USD 29 million

4th place: USD 27 million

5th-8th place: USD 19 million

9th-16th place: USD 15 million

17th- 32nd place: USD 11 million

33rd-48th place: USD 9 million

FIFA also covers travel and accommodation costs

In addition to prize money, FIFA covered several operational expenses for all participating teams.

Under World Cup regulations, every national federation received the following:

Business-class return flights for the official delegation.

Hotel accommodation for a 50-member delegation.

Meals and lodging from five days before the opening match until one day after elimination.

Domestic transportation throughout the tournament.

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Dedicated team vehicles, including equipment trucks.

However, participating federations remained responsible for insurance, incidental hotel expenses and accommodation for additional delegation members.

Why FIFA increased the prize money

The higher payouts came after several national football associations argued that the original financial package would not adequately cover the increased costs of participating in the expanded tournament.

With matches staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States, teams faced significantly higher travel and accommodation expenses than in previous World Cups.

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FIFA responded by increasing the overall prize fund to ensure participating nations were better compensated.

Who receives the World Cup prize money?

The prize money is paid directly to each country's football federation—not to the players.

Each federation decides how the funds are distributed, including player bonuses, coaching rewards, grassroots development and football infrastructure.

Distribution policies vary by country, with some federations allocating a percentage to players while investing the remainder in long-term football development.

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World Cup winners receive a replica trophy

Although lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy remains football's greatest honour, the champions do not keep the original trophy permanently.