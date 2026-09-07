Advertisement

Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 15:26 - 07 September 2026
Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)
Advertisement

By Bethlyn Nana Adjoa Arthur - The Global Voice for Sickle Cell

Advertisement

Today marks my 17th day in ICU, battling one of the worst sickle-cell crises I have ever faced.

There is an irony I cannot ignore.

I have spent years speaking about sickle cell, encouraging warriors, challenging stigma and reminding people that we can still dream, work, love, lead and thrive. Yet today, the advocate is the patient. The voice that speaks for others is fighting to stay alive.

This experience is reminding me that living boldly with sickle cell does not mean the disease has disappeared. Strength does not mean we do not suffer. Smiling does not mean we are not in pain. And advocacy does not make us immune.

Advertisement

I have often said we can Thrive Beyond Sickle Cell. Day 17 is teaching me that thriving does not always look like standing strong. Sometimes it is simply making it through another day. Sometimes it is allowing others to carry you when your own body cannot.

Being in ICU has not silenced the message. If anything, it has made it more urgent. Behind every statistic is a human being. Behind every crisis is a family waiting, hoping and praying. And behind many smiles are battles the world may never see.

Today, I am still in ICU. I am still fighting. I am still believing. Please keep me - and every sickle-cell warrior fighting a difficult crisis today - in your thoughts and prayers.

I am Bethlyn Arthur. The Global Voice for Sickle Cell. Even from this ICU bed, the message remains: Thrive Beyond Sickle Cell.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Public Health
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity
Entertainment
07.09.2026
‘You don’t have to tear someone else down’- Sarkodie urges SarkNation fans to reject toxicity
‘I believe I can win the Ballon d’Or this year’ – Mbappé confident
Sports
07.09.2026
‘I believe I can win the Ballon d’Or this year’ – Mbappé confident
DV-2026 Green Card lottery: Full list of African countries and selectee numbers
Entertainment
07.09.2026
DV-2026 Green Card lottery: Full list of African countries and selectee numbers
Postpartum Psychosis: She almost jumped from a hospital window with someone else’s child, days later she couldn’t remember it
Lifestyle
07.09.2026
Postpartum Psychosis: She almost jumped from a hospital window with someone else’s child, days later she couldn’t remember it
Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d’Or over Vini Jr, becomes first EPL winner since Ronaldo in 2008
Sports
07.09.2026
Ballon d’Or 2026 regulations: How the winners will be decided
Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)
Lifestyle
07.09.2026
Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)