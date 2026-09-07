Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)

Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)

Day 17 in ICU: When the Advocate Becomes the Patient (opinion)

By Bethlyn Nana Adjoa Arthur - The Global Voice for Sickle Cell

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Today marks my 17th day in ICU, battling one of the worst sickle-cell crises I have ever faced.

There is an irony I cannot ignore.

I have spent years speaking about sickle cell, encouraging warriors, challenging stigma and reminding people that we can still dream, work, love, lead and thrive. Yet today, the advocate is the patient. The voice that speaks for others is fighting to stay alive.

This experience is reminding me that living boldly with sickle cell does not mean the disease has disappeared. Strength does not mean we do not suffer. Smiling does not mean we are not in pain. And advocacy does not make us immune.

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I have often said we can Thrive Beyond Sickle Cell. Day 17 is teaching me that thriving does not always look like standing strong. Sometimes it is simply making it through another day. Sometimes it is allowing others to carry you when your own body cannot.

Being in ICU has not silenced the message. If anything, it has made it more urgent. Behind every statistic is a human being. Behind every crisis is a family waiting, hoping and praying. And behind many smiles are battles the world may never see.

Today, I am still in ICU. I am still fighting. I am still believing. Please keep me - and every sickle-cell warrior fighting a difficult crisis today - in your thoughts and prayers.