Tomato prices to drop sharply in coming weeks – Dumelo

Tomato prices to drop sharply in coming weeks – Dumelo

Tomato prices to drop sharply in coming weeks – Dumelo

John Dumelo says tomato prices in Ghana could drop sharply in coming weeks as local farmers begin harvesting, while large-scale dry-season farming preparations are underway.

John Dumelo says tomato prices could fall sharply as Ghanaian farmers begin harvesting.

Large-scale dry-season tomato farming is being prepared from December 2026 to June 2027, with land clearing already underway mainly in northern Ghana.

Solar-powered boreholes and irrigation inputs have been provided to support farmers and increase tomato production throughout the year.

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Tomato prices in Ghana could fall sharply in the coming weeks as local farmers begin harvesting, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo has said.

John Dumelo

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In a post on X (formerly twitter), Dumelo said the expected increase in local supply from farmers who are currently harvesting tomatoes should help ease pressure on prices.

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“The prices of tomatoes should see a sharp decline these coming weeks as Ghanaian farmers have started harvesting,” he wrote.

Tomatoes

He added that preparations are also underway to increase production during the dry season, when farming can be more difficult because of limited rainfall.

Dumelo said the planned dry-season programme will run from December 2026 to June 2027, with much of the land preparation already completed in Northern Ghana.

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“We are also actively preparing for large scale dry season tomato farming from December to June next year,” Dumelo said.

According to the Deputy Minister, farmers are expected to begin nursing and transplanting seedlings in October.

“The lands have been cleared mostly in the Northern part of Ghana and nursing and transplanting will start from October.”

He further said support has been provided to farmers to make dry-season production possible, particularly through access to water and irrigation equipment.

“We have provided solar powered boreholes as well as irrigation inputs to farmers to actively pursue dry season tomato farming to augment the shortfalls,” he noted.

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In March 2026, Burkina Faso suspended fresh tomato exports, citing the need to ensure adequate supplies for its domestic processing industry. This outcome raised concerns in the country because Ghana relies on tomatoes from Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso on July 17, lifted the ban after both countries signed a bilateral trade agreement.

The initiative backs the push to make tomato production less dependent on rainfall.