Haaland says Semenyo is a ‘perfect Premier League player’

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has hailed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, describing him as the “perfect Premier League player” following City’s narrow 1-0 victory over Coventry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Semenyo played a key role in the win, providing the assist for Haaland’s decisive goal as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a towering header after being set up by Semenyo, whose physical presence and attacking qualities have quickly made him an important part of the City squad.

The Norwegian striker has developed a remarkable record against newly promoted Premier League teams. His goal against Coventry was his 20th in 21 appearances against sides promoted to the top flight, with Sunderland the only newly promoted team he has failed to score against during that run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Manchester City spending a league-high £440 million on new signings during the transfer window, Haaland once again proved to be the difference-maker when his team needed him.

Speaking after the game, Haaland was full of praise for Semenyo, highlighting the Ghanaian forward’s physicality and all-round ability while jokingly comparing him to himself.

“Good guy, top guy! He’s the perfect Premier League player, physical, just the total package… a bit like me!” Haaland said.

READ MORE: Messi achieves new goal and assist record for Inter Maimi

Advertisement

Advertisement

The endorsement from one of the world's most prolific strikers underlines Semenyo's growing reputation since joining Manchester City.