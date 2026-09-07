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Haaland says Semenyo is a ‘perfect Premier League player’

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:15 - 07 September 2026
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has hailed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, describing him as the “perfect Premier League player” following City’s narrow 1-0 victory over Coventry.

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Semenyo played a key role in the win, providing the assist for Haaland’s decisive goal as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

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Haaland opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a towering header after being set up by Semenyo, whose physical presence and attacking qualities have quickly made him an important part of the City squad.

The Norwegian striker has developed a remarkable record against newly promoted Premier League teams. His goal against Coventry was his 20th in 21 appearances against sides promoted to the top flight, with Sunderland the only newly promoted team he has failed to score against during that run.

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Despite Manchester City spending a league-high £440 million on new signings during the transfer window, Haaland once again proved to be the difference-maker when his team needed him.

READ ALSO: Black Princesses of Ghana suffers defeat to Ecuador in U-20 Women’s World Cup opener

Speaking after the game, Haaland was full of praise for Semenyo, highlighting the Ghanaian forward’s physicality and all-round ability while jokingly comparing him to himself.

“Good guy, top guy! He’s the perfect Premier League player, physical, just the total package… a bit like me!” Haaland said.

READ MORE: Messi achieves new goal and assist record for Inter Maimi

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The endorsement from one of the world's most prolific strikers underlines Semenyo's growing reputation since joining Manchester City.

The Ghanaian has made an immediate impact at the Etihad Stadium and has now registered two assists in his first three Premier League appearances of the 2026/27 season, highlighting his growing influence under manager Enzo Maresca.

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