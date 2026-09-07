Ghana water announces Weija Dam spillage from September 9: See affected areas

Ghana Water Ltd says the Weija Dam water level has risen to 45.2 feet and will resume spillage on September 9, 2026, urging downstream residents to evacuate.

Weija Dam water level rises to 45.2 feet, nearing the 46-foot threshold.

GWL will resume spillage on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, as a precautionary measure.

Downstream residents have been urged to evacuate, with several communities identified as potentially affected.

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Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has announced that it will resume spillage from Wednesday, September 9, 2026, as a precautionary measure and has warned residents living downstream of the Weija Dam to evacuate their communities as the water level at the dam continues to rise following heavy rains.

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In a statement issued on Monday, September 7, GWL said the water level has reached 45.2 feet, bringing it close to the 46-foot threshold at which spillage becomes necessary to protect the dam.

“As the level is approaching the 46-foot threshold, GWL will resume spillage from Wednesday, 9 September 2026, as a precautionary measure to safeguard the dam,” it said.

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The company attributed the rising water level to heavy rainfall upstream of the dam and continued rains within the catchment area of the Densu River and its tributaries.

Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) wishes to inform the public that the water level at the Weija Dam has risen to 45.2 feet following heavy rains upstream of the dam and continued rainfall in the catchment area of the Densu River and its tributaries

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GWL has directed all residents living downstream of the Weija Dam to evacuate the area before any eventuality.

The company also urged residents to remain alert, comply with official evacuation directives and avoid activities that could put their lives at risk.

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Communities that could be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach and Ada Kopey, as well as surrounding areas.

The company has also called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the District Assembly, traditional authorities, Assembly Members, resident associations and other relevant stakeholders to take precautionary measures and prepare for possible evacuation.