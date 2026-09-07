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Black Princesses of Ghana suffers defeat to Ecuador in U-20 Women’s World Cup opener

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:37 - 07 September 2026
Ghana suffers defeat to Ecuador in U-20 Women’s World Cup opener
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Ghana endured a difficult start to their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador at Arena Sosnowiec in Poland on Sunday.

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Ecuador made their intentions clear from the opening stages, taking the lead just four minutes into the Group C encounter through Rosa Flores.

Flores produced a moment of brilliance from nearly 40 metres, sending a powerful left-footed effort over the head of Ghana goalkeeper Najat Salam to give Ecuador an early advantage.

Ghana looked to respond and came close to finding an equaliser through Agnes Yeboah, whose effort struck the post. However, Ecuador continued to pose the greater attacking threat.

The South Americans doubled their advantage in the 17th minute when Flores turned provider, delivering a well-weighted pass to Domenica Arboleda, who calmly finished to make it 2-0.

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Ghana showed greater resistance after the interval and attempted to find a route back into the contest but struggled to break down a disciplined Ecuadorian defence.

Ecuador put the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes remaining when Arboleda completed her brace to extend the lead to 3-0.

Flores was instrumental in Ecuador’s impressive performance, scoring once and providing an assist before being named Player of the Match.

Ecuador's victory marks a strong beginning in Group C, while Ghana aims to swiftly regroup before their upcoming match against South Korea, striving to maintain their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

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