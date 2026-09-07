Advertisement

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:09 - 07 September 2026
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has weakened further against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro, with the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates showing all three currencies trading higher than in the previous update.
Advertisement

  • Cedi weakens: The Ghana cedi lost ground against the US dollar, pound and euro.

  • Dollar: BoG’s latest rate rose to GH¢11.4057 from GH¢11.3677.

  • Euro leads gains: The euro recorded the biggest increase, rising to GH¢13.2523 from GH¢13.2132.

Advertisement

For Monday, September 7, 2026, the US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.3943 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4057.

The pound sterling is trading at GH¢15.4051 for buying and GH¢15.4216 for selling, while the euro stands at GH¢13.2392 for buying and GH¢13.2523 for selling.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

Also Read: Ghana cedi depreciates against USD, GBP, Euro: Latest BoG rates for Sept 3

Advertisement

The rates are based on average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Friday, September 4.

Compared with the previous BoG update published on Friday, September 4, the cedi has depreciated against all three major currencies.

The dollar’s buying rate has risen from GH¢11.3563 to GH¢11.3943, an increase of GH¢0.0380. Its selling rate has also moved up from GH¢11.3677 to GH¢11.4057, representing the same increase.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 1

The pound has recorded a GH¢0.0309 increase on both sides of the market, with its buying rate moving from GH¢15.3742 to GH¢15.4051 and its selling rate rising from GH¢15.3907 to GH¢15.4216.

Advertisement
Euro

The euro has also strengthened against the cedi. Its buying rate has increased from GH¢13.2001 to GH¢13.2392, while the selling rate has moved from GH¢13.2132 to GH¢13.2523. Both rates are up by GH¢0.0391.

The latest figures extend the recent depreciation seen in the cedi after its strong performance in 2025.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 2

The BoG calculates its daily reference rate from foreign exchange transactions submitted by banks. These include qualifying spot US dollar-to-cedi transactions concluded during the trading day. The central bank then uses the reported transactions to determine a weighted median rate, which is published as the closing reference rate.

Advertisement

The latest movement could increase the cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other transactions requiring foreign currency.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Cedi Bank of Ghana
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
News
07.09.2026
University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
News
07.09.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7
5 promises every couple should make before marriage
Lifestyle
07.09.2026
5 promises every couple should make before marriage
Miss World 2026: 5 moments that had the internet buzzing
Lifestyle
06.09.2026
Miss World 2026: 5 moments that had the internet buzzing
Man and woman having an argument (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)
Lifestyle
06.09.2026
8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner
ECG power outage schedule for September 7
News
06.09.2026
ECG power outage schedule for September 7