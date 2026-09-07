Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 7

The Ghana cedi has weakened further against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro, with the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rates showing all three currencies trading higher than in the previous update.

Cedi weakens: The Ghana cedi lost ground against the US dollar, pound and euro.

Dollar: BoG’s latest rate rose to GH¢11.4057 from GH¢11.3677.

Euro leads gains: The euro recorded the biggest increase, rising to GH¢13.2523 from GH¢13.2132.

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For Monday, September 7, 2026, the US dollar is quoted at a buying rate of GH¢11.3943 and a selling rate of GH¢11.4057.

The pound sterling is trading at GH¢15.4051 for buying and GH¢15.4216 for selling, while the euro stands at GH¢13.2392 for buying and GH¢13.2523 for selling.

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The rates are based on average interbank exchange rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Friday, September 4.

Compared with the previous BoG update published on Friday, September 4, the cedi has depreciated against all three major currencies.

The dollar’s buying rate has risen from GH¢11.3563 to GH¢11.3943, an increase of GH¢0.0380. Its selling rate has also moved up from GH¢11.3677 to GH¢11.4057, representing the same increase.

The pound has recorded a GH¢0.0309 increase on both sides of the market, with its buying rate moving from GH¢15.3742 to GH¢15.4051 and its selling rate rising from GH¢15.3907 to GH¢15.4216.

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Euro

The euro has also strengthened against the cedi. Its buying rate has increased from GH¢13.2001 to GH¢13.2392, while the selling rate has moved from GH¢13.2132 to GH¢13.2523. Both rates are up by GH¢0.0391.

The latest figures extend the recent depreciation seen in the cedi after its strong performance in 2025.

The BoG calculates its daily reference rate from foreign exchange transactions submitted by banks. These include qualifying spot US dollar-to-cedi transactions concluded during the trading day. The central bank then uses the reported transactions to determine a weighted median rate, which is published as the closing reference rate.

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