Man and woman having an argument (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)

Man and woman having an argument (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)

8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner

Learn 8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner.

Take a pause when emotions run high and return to the conversation when both of you are calmer.

Communicate clearly and listen instead of making assumptions, attacking your partner or bringing up old issues.

Focus on solving the problem rather than winning the argument, and learn to let minor issues go when they are not worth a fight.

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Sometimes, it starts with something as small as a late reply, a forgotten chore or the way someone said something. Before you know it, both of you are upset and the original issue has been forgotten.

Arguments are a normal part of relationships, but constantly turning small issues into major fights can take a toll on a couple.

Here are eight simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner.

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1. Don't respond when you're angry

Angry Black woman [Shutterstock]

When you're angry, you may say things you don't actually mean. If a conversation is becoming heated, take a short break and return to it when both of you are calmer.

Walking away for a while is different from giving your partner the silent treatment. Let them know you need some time to cool down.

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2. Listen before defending yourself

Open and Respectful Communication

Sometimes, we are so busy preparing our response that we don't actually listen to what our partner is saying.

Let them finish. Try to understand their concern before explaining your side.

You don't have to agree with everything they say to show that you've heard them.

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3. Don't bring up old issues

Constant arguments over minor issues [Towncrier]

If you're discussing today's problem, try to stay focused on today's problem.

Bringing up mistakes from months or years ago can turn a small disagreement into a much bigger one.

If an old issue still bothers you, discuss it separately rather than using it as ammunition during another argument.

READ ALSO: 5 best morning drinks to start your day healthy

4. Choose your words carefully

LACK OF COMMUNICATION

There is a big difference between saying, “I felt ignored when you didn't call” and “You never care about me.”

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The first explains how you feel. The second attacks your partner.

Talk about the behaviour that upset you rather than attacking their character.

5. Don't assume you know what your partner meant

Don't assume you know what your partner meant[istockphoto]

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A short message or a particular tone can easily be misunderstood, especially over text.

Before getting angry, ask. “What did you mean by that?”

Sometimes, what sounds rude or dismissive may simply have been poorly communicated.

6. Know which battles are worth having

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Not every annoying habit needs to become an argument.

Ask yourself whether the issue will still matter tomorrow or next week. If it is something minor that can easily be overlooked, sometimes letting it go is the better choice.

7. Don't argue in front of everyone

Man and woman having an argument (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)

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If you have an issue with your partner, avoid turning it into a public confrontation.

Discuss sensitive matters privately, where both of you can speak honestly without feeling embarrassed or pressured by other people.

READ ALSO: 6 things women should stop feeling guilty about

8. Remember that you're on the same team

Remember that you're on the same team

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During an argument, it can feel like you have to prove that you are right and your partner is wrong.

But the goal should not always be to win.

Ask yourself: “How can we solve this?” rather than “How can I prove my point?”

A healthy relationship does not mean two people will never disagree. It means they can disagree without constantly hurting each other.