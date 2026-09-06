8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner
Take a pause when emotions run high and return to the conversation when both of you are calmer.
Communicate clearly and listen instead of making assumptions, attacking your partner or bringing up old issues.
Focus on solving the problem rather than winning the argument, and learn to let minor issues go when they are not worth a fight.
Sometimes, it starts with something as small as a late reply, a forgotten chore or the way someone said something. Before you know it, both of you are upset and the original issue has been forgotten.
Arguments are a normal part of relationships, but constantly turning small issues into major fights can take a toll on a couple.
Here are eight simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner.
READ ALSO: Miss World winners from 1951 to 2026: The complete list of beauty queens who have won the iconic crown
1. Don't respond when you're angry
When you're angry, you may say things you don't actually mean. If a conversation is becoming heated, take a short break and return to it when both of you are calmer.
Walking away for a while is different from giving your partner the silent treatment. Let them know you need some time to cool down.
2. Listen before defending yourself
Sometimes, we are so busy preparing our response that we don't actually listen to what our partner is saying.
Let them finish. Try to understand their concern before explaining your side.
You don't have to agree with everything they say to show that you've heard them.
3. Don't bring up old issues
If you're discussing today's problem, try to stay focused on today's problem.
Bringing up mistakes from months or years ago can turn a small disagreement into a much bigger one.
If an old issue still bothers you, discuss it separately rather than using it as ammunition during another argument.
4. Choose your words carefully
There is a big difference between saying, “I felt ignored when you didn't call” and “You never care about me.”
The first explains how you feel. The second attacks your partner.
Talk about the behaviour that upset you rather than attacking their character.
5. Don't assume you know what your partner meant
A short message or a particular tone can easily be misunderstood, especially over text.
Before getting angry, ask. “What did you mean by that?”
Sometimes, what sounds rude or dismissive may simply have been poorly communicated.
READ ALSO: 5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore
6. Know which battles are worth having
Not every annoying habit needs to become an argument.
Ask yourself whether the issue will still matter tomorrow or next week. If it is something minor that can easily be overlooked, sometimes letting it go is the better choice.
7. Don't argue in front of everyone
If you have an issue with your partner, avoid turning it into a public confrontation.
Discuss sensitive matters privately, where both of you can speak honestly without feeling embarrassed or pressured by other people.
8. Remember that you're on the same team
During an argument, it can feel like you have to prove that you are right and your partner is wrong.
But the goal should not always be to win.
Ask yourself: “How can we solve this?” rather than “How can I prove my point?”
A healthy relationship does not mean two people will never disagree. It means they can disagree without constantly hurting each other.
Sometimes, choosing to listen, pause and communicate calmly can prevent a small misunderstanding from becoming a major fight.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-