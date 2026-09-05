13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results
Candidates with lower WASSCE grades can explore diploma and HND programmes instead of giving up on tertiary education.
Options include courses in business, computing, engineering, agriculture, hospitality, fashion and design, science, and built environment.
Entry requirements vary by institution and programme, so candidates should check the specific requirements before applying.
Not getting the WASSCE grades you hoped for does not necessarily mean your plans for tertiary education have come to an end.
The 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results have been released, leaving thousands of candidates to consider their next step.
Some candidates will qualify for their preferred degree programmes, while others may discover that their grades do not meet the requirements of the university or course they had planned to study.
READ ALSO: 2026 WASSCE results: Maths, Science, Social Studies improve from 2025 as English records 4-year decline
But there are other options.
Depending on your grades, subject combination and the requirements of the institution you choose, you may be able to start with a Higher National Diploma (HND) or diploma programme and continue your education from there.
First, understand your WASSCE grades
Before choosing a course, it is important to understand what your results actually mean.
Under the WASSCE grading system, A1 to C6 are credit grades, D7 and E8 are passes, while F9 is a fail.
The fact that a candidate has passed a subject with D7 or E8, however, does not necessarily mean they qualify for every tertiary programme.
READ ALSO: 2026 WASSCE results released: WAEC cancels entire results of 861, and subject results of 7,434 candidates
Many degree programmes require specific subjects at C6 or better, while some diploma and HND programmes may have different requirements.
This means candidates should look at their individual grades, relevant electives and the specific requirements of the programme they want to pursue.
Diploma and HND programmes you can consider
If you do not meet the requirements for your preferred degree programme, there are several areas of study you can explore through diploma and HND routes.
1. Business Administration
Business-related programmes are among the options candidates can consider.
Examples include:
Business Administration
Business Management
Entrepreneurship
Secretaryship and Management Studies
Office Administration
These programmes can provide training in areas such as management, administration, entrepreneurship and business operations.
READ ALSO: 2026 SHS placement results are out: Here’s how to check for free, use self-placement and fix errors
2. Accounting and Finance
If you are interested in money, banking or financial management, you can explore programmes such as:
Accountancy
Accounting with Computing
Computerised Accounting
Banking and Finance
Banking Technology and Finance
Entrepreneurship and Finance
Your Mathematics grade may be important for some of these programmes, so check the specific requirements before applying.
3. Marketing
Marketing is another option for candidates interested in advertising, sales, branding and customer relations.
Possible programmes include:
Marketing
Sales and Marketing
Marketing Management
Business-related marketing programmes
4. Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Candidates interested in purchasing, logistics and the movement of goods can consider:
Purchasing and Supply
Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Logistics-related programmes
Supply Chain Management
These programmes can prepare students for careers in procurement, purchasing, inventory and logistics.
5. Computer Science and Information Technology
For candidates interested in technology, there are several diploma and HND options, including:
Computer Science
Information Technology
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
Computer Network Management
Cyber Security
Computerised Accounting
Statistics
However, technology programmes may have specific Mathematics and elective-subject requirements. A candidate should therefore check the entry requirements rather than assuming that a low aggregate automatically qualifies them.
6. Engineering
Candidates interested in technical and engineering careers can explore HND and diploma programmes such as:
Civil Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Automobile Engineering
Agricultural Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Welding and Metallurgical Engineering
Renewable Energy Systems Engineering
There are also programmes in areas such as Building Technology and other technical fields.
Engineering programmes generally have specific requirements, particularly for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or technical electives, so candidates should pay close attention to the subjects required.
7. Building and Construction
If you are interested in construction and the built environment, you can consider:
Building Technology
Architectural Technology
Construction-related programmes
Interior Design and Technology
Estate Management
These programmes can lead to careers in construction, property, design and related industries.
READ ALSO: NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon crushes St. John’s and Tamale SHS in thrilling battle to book Grand Finale spot
8. Hospitality and Catering
For candidates who enjoy working in hospitality, food service and tourism, possible options include:
Hospitality Management
Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management
Hotel and Catering Management
These can provide practical training for careers in hotels, restaurants, catering companies and other hospitality businesses.
READ ALSO: NSMQ 2026: Accra Academy beats Bright SHS, Achimota to Join PRESEC and Augusco in grand finale
9. Fashion and Textiles
Candidates interested in fashion and creative production can explore:
Fashion Design and Textiles
Textile Design
Garment Production
Clothing and related design programmes
This can be a useful option for students who want a practical and creative career rather than a purely academic one.
10. Art and Design
There are also diploma and HND opportunities in different creative fields, depending on the institution.
Examples include:
Graphic Design
Industrial Art
Ceramics
Sculpture
Painting
Textiles
Furniture Design and Production
Interior Design
These programmes can suit candidates interested in creative industries, design and practical production.
11. Agriculture and Agribusiness
Agriculture is another area candidates can explore, particularly those who studied relevant agricultural or science subjects.
These programmes can lead into careers in farming, agribusiness, food production, agricultural services and related industries.
12. Laboratory and Science-related programmes
Candidates with the appropriate science background can also investigate programmes such as:
Science Laboratory Technology
Industrial Laboratory Technology
Medical Laboratory Technology
Dispensing Technology
These are not general options for every candidate with a low WASSCE result because many require specific science subjects and grades.
13. Public Relations and Communication
For candidates interested in media, communication and corporate affairs, possible options include:
Public Relations
Communication-related programmes
Journalism-related diploma programmes
Social Change Communication
Corporate Communication-related programmes
These can provide a foundation for careers in media, public relations, communications and related areas.
What if your grades are not enough for an HND or diploma?
If you do not meet the requirements for the programme you want, you may still have other pathways.
Some institutions offer access or preparatory programmes that allow eligible candidates to meet the requirements for further tertiary education.
Another option may be to rewrite selected WASSCE subjects to improve your grades.
Candidates who are older may also eventually explore mature-entry admission, depending on the institution and programme.
The important thing is not to assume that one disappointing set of results determines your entire educational future.
You can use an HND or diploma as a stepping stone
For some candidates, the goal does not have to stop at the diploma or HND level.
Depending on the programme and institution, a relevant diploma or HND can provide a pathway to further studies, including degree-level education.
The exact progression arrangements vary, so candidates should check whether the qualification they are considering allows them to progress to a higher level later.
Don't choose a course just because you heard it accepts low grades
This is perhaps the most important advice for WASSCE candidates.
You may see lists online claiming that certain courses are “easy to enter” or require low grades. Do not rely on such lists alone.
Admission requirements can change, and two institutions offering similar programmes may have different requirements.
Before applying, check:
Your English Language grade
Your Core Mathematics grade
Your Integrated Science or Social Studies grade
Your relevant elective subjects
The minimum grades required for the programme
The required aggregate
Whether the programme is currently being offered
Whether the programme is properly accredited
Whether you can progress to a higher qualification afterwards
Conclusion
A WASSCE result that falls short of your expectations may mean you have to change your route, but it does not necessarily mean you have to abandon your career goal.
Business, accounting, marketing, procurement, IT, engineering, agriculture, hospitality, fashion, design, communication and science-related fields all have diploma or HND pathways in Ghana.
The right choice depends on your grades, subjects, interests and the admission requirements of the institution you choose.
With the right pathway, a candidate who misses out on direct admission this year can still build towards a degree and, ultimately, the career they want.
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