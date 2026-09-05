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13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:45 - 05 September 2026
13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results
Low WASSCE results do not mean the end of your tertiary education journey. Explore courses you can consider with lower grades and alternative entry routes.
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  • Candidates with lower WASSCE grades can explore diploma and HND programmes instead of giving up on tertiary education.

  • Options include courses in business, computing, engineering, agriculture, hospitality, fashion and design, science, and built environment.

  • Entry requirements vary by institution and programme, so candidates should check the specific requirements before applying.

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Not getting the WASSCE grades you hoped for does not necessarily mean your plans for tertiary education have come to an end.

The 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results have been released, leaving thousands of candidates to consider their next step.

Some candidates will qualify for their preferred degree programmes, while others may discover that their grades do not meet the requirements of the university or course they had planned to study.

READ ALSO: 2026 WASSCE results: Maths, Science, Social Studies improve from 2025 as English records 4-year decline

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But there are other options.

Depending on your grades, subject combination and the requirements of the institution you choose, you may be able to start with a Higher National Diploma (HND) or diploma programme and continue your education from there.

First, understand your WASSCE grades

Before choosing a course, it is important to understand what your results actually mean.

Under the WASSCE grading system, A1 to C6 are credit grades, D7 and E8 are passes, while F9 is a fail.

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The fact that a candidate has passed a subject with D7 or E8, however, does not necessarily mean they qualify for every tertiary programme.

READ ALSO: 2026 WASSCE results released: WAEC cancels entire results of 861, and subject results of 7,434 candidates

Many degree programmes require specific subjects at C6 or better, while some diploma and HND programmes may have different requirements.

This means candidates should look at their individual grades, relevant electives and the specific requirements of the programme they want to pursue.

Diploma and HND programmes you can consider

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If you do not meet the requirements for your preferred degree programme, there are several areas of study you can explore through diploma and HND routes.

1. Business Administration

Business-related programmes are among the options candidates can consider.

Examples include:

  • Business Administration

  • Business Management

  • Entrepreneurship

  • Secretaryship and Management Studies

  • Office Administration

These programmes can provide training in areas such as management, administration, entrepreneurship and business operations.

READ ALSO: 2026 SHS placement results are out: Here’s how to check for free, use self-placement and fix errors

2. Accounting and Finance

If you are interested in money, banking or financial management, you can explore programmes such as:

  • Accountancy

  • Accounting with Computing

  • Computerised Accounting

  • Banking and Finance

  • Banking Technology and Finance

  • Entrepreneurship and Finance

Your Mathematics grade may be important for some of these programmes, so check the specific requirements before applying.

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READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 4

3. Marketing

Marketing is another option for candidates interested in advertising, sales, branding and customer relations.

Possible programmes include:

  • Marketing

  • Sales and Marketing

  • Marketing Management

  • Business-related marketing programmes

4. Procurement and Supply Chain Management

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Candidates interested in purchasing, logistics and the movement of goods can consider:

  • Purchasing and Supply

  • Procurement and Supply Chain Management

  • Logistics-related programmes

  • Supply Chain Management

These programmes can prepare students for careers in procurement, purchasing, inventory and logistics.

READ ALSO: 10 budgeting tips to avoid being broke by the middle of September

5. Computer Science and Information Technology

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For candidates interested in technology, there are several diploma and HND options, including:

  • Computer Science

  • Information Technology

  • Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

  • Computer Network Management

  • Cyber Security

  • Computerised Accounting

  • Statistics

However, technology programmes may have specific Mathematics and elective-subject requirements. A candidate should therefore check the entry requirements rather than assuming that a low aggregate automatically qualifies them.

READ ALSO: Ghana Revenue Authority lists goods you cannot import or export from Ghana

6. Engineering

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Candidates interested in technical and engineering careers can explore HND and diploma programmes such as:

  • Civil Engineering

  • Mechanical Engineering

  • Electrical and Electronic Engineering

  • Automobile Engineering

  • Agricultural Engineering

  • Chemical Engineering

  • Welding and Metallurgical Engineering

  • Renewable Energy Systems Engineering

There are also programmes in areas such as Building Technology and other technical fields.

Engineering programmes generally have specific requirements, particularly for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or technical electives, so candidates should pay close attention to the subjects required.

7. Building and Construction

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If you are interested in construction and the built environment, you can consider:

  • Building Technology

  • Architectural Technology

  • Construction-related programmes

  • Interior Design and Technology

  • Estate Management

These programmes can lead to careers in construction, property, design and related industries.

READ ALSO: NSMQ 2026: PRESEC, Legon crushes St. John’s and Tamale SHS in thrilling battle to book Grand Finale spot

8. Hospitality and Catering

For candidates who enjoy working in hospitality, food service and tourism, possible options include:

  • Hospitality Management

  • Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management

  • Hotel and Catering Management

These can provide practical training for careers in hotels, restaurants, catering companies and other hospitality businesses.

READ ALSO: NSMQ 2026: Accra Academy beats Bright SHS, Achimota to Join PRESEC and Augusco in grand finale

9. Fashion and Textiles

Candidates interested in fashion and creative production can explore:

  • Fashion Design and Textiles

  • Textile Design

  • Garment Production

  • Clothing and related design programmes

This can be a useful option for students who want a practical and creative career rather than a purely academic one.

10. Art and Design

There are also diploma and HND opportunities in different creative fields, depending on the institution.

Examples include:

  • Graphic Design

  • Industrial Art

  • Ceramics

  • Sculpture

  • Painting

  • Textiles

  • Furniture Design and Production

  • Interior Design

These programmes can suit candidates interested in creative industries, design and practical production.

READ ALSO: Full list: Top 10 oldest universities in Africa

11. Agriculture and Agribusiness

Agriculture is another area candidates can explore, particularly those who studied relevant agricultural or science subjects.

These programmes can lead into careers in farming, agribusiness, food production, agricultural services and related industries.

12. Laboratory and Science-related programmes

Candidates with the appropriate science background can also investigate programmes such as:

  • Science Laboratory Technology

  • Industrial Laboratory Technology

  • Medical Laboratory Technology

  • Dispensing Technology

These are not general options for every candidate with a low WASSCE result because many require specific science subjects and grades.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for Sept 4

13. Public Relations and Communication

For candidates interested in media, communication and corporate affairs, possible options include:

  • Public Relations

  • Communication-related programmes

  • Journalism-related diploma programmes

  • Social Change Communication

  • Corporate Communication-related programmes

These can provide a foundation for careers in media, public relations, communications and related areas.

What if your grades are not enough for an HND or diploma?

If you do not meet the requirements for the programme you want, you may still have other pathways.

Some institutions offer access or preparatory programmes that allow eligible candidates to meet the requirements for further tertiary education.

Another option may be to rewrite selected WASSCE subjects to improve your grades.

Candidates who are older may also eventually explore mature-entry admission, depending on the institution and programme.

The important thing is not to assume that one disappointing set of results determines your entire educational future.

You can use an HND or diploma as a stepping stone

For some candidates, the goal does not have to stop at the diploma or HND level.

Depending on the programme and institution, a relevant diploma or HND can provide a pathway to further studies, including degree-level education.

The exact progression arrangements vary, so candidates should check whether the qualification they are considering allows them to progress to a higher level later.

READ ALSO: 2026/27 academic year: GES publishes prospectus for SHS boarding and day students

Don't choose a course just because you heard it accepts low grades

This is perhaps the most important advice for WASSCE candidates.

You may see lists online claiming that certain courses are “easy to enter” or require low grades. Do not rely on such lists alone.

Admission requirements can change, and two institutions offering similar programmes may have different requirements.

Before applying, check:

  • Your English Language grade

  • Your Core Mathematics grade

  • Your Integrated Science or Social Studies grade

  • Your relevant elective subjects

  • The minimum grades required for the programme

  • The required aggregate

  • Whether the programme is currently being offered

  • Whether the programme is properly accredited

  • Whether you can progress to a higher qualification afterwards

READ ALSO: Marrify: Everything you need to know about Ghana’s new marriage verification service

Conclusion

A WASSCE result that falls short of your expectations may mean you have to change your route, but it does not necessarily mean you have to abandon your career goal.

Business, accounting, marketing, procurement, IT, engineering, agriculture, hospitality, fashion, design, communication and science-related fields all have diploma or HND pathways in Ghana.

The right choice depends on your grades, subjects, interests and the admission requirements of the institution you choose.

With the right pathway, a candidate who misses out on direct admission this year can still build towards a degree and, ultimately, the career they want.

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