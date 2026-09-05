13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

Low WASSCE results do not mean the end of your tertiary education journey. Explore courses you can consider with lower grades and alternative entry routes.

Candidates with lower WASSCE grades can explore diploma and HND programmes instead of giving up on tertiary education.

Options include courses in business, computing, engineering, agriculture, hospitality, fashion and design, science, and built environment.

Entry requirements vary by institution and programme, so candidates should check the specific requirements before applying.

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Not getting the WASSCE grades you hoped for does not necessarily mean your plans for tertiary education have come to an end.

The 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results have been released, leaving thousands of candidates to consider their next step.

Some candidates will qualify for their preferred degree programmes, while others may discover that their grades do not meet the requirements of the university or course they had planned to study.

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But there are other options.

Depending on your grades, subject combination and the requirements of the institution you choose, you may be able to start with a Higher National Diploma (HND) or diploma programme and continue your education from there.

First, understand your WASSCE grades

Before choosing a course, it is important to understand what your results actually mean.

Under the WASSCE grading system, A1 to C6 are credit grades, D7 and E8 are passes, while F9 is a fail.

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The fact that a candidate has passed a subject with D7 or E8, however, does not necessarily mean they qualify for every tertiary programme.

Many degree programmes require specific subjects at C6 or better, while some diploma and HND programmes may have different requirements.

This means candidates should look at their individual grades, relevant electives and the specific requirements of the programme they want to pursue.

Diploma and HND programmes you can consider

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If you do not meet the requirements for your preferred degree programme, there are several areas of study you can explore through diploma and HND routes.

1. Business Administration

Business-related programmes are among the options candidates can consider.

Examples include: Business Administration

Business Management

Entrepreneurship

Secretaryship and Management Studies

Office Administration

These programmes can provide training in areas such as management, administration, entrepreneurship and business operations.

2. Accounting and Finance

If you are interested in money, banking or financial management, you can explore programmes such as:

Accountancy

Accounting with Computing

Computerised Accounting

Banking and Finance

Banking Technology and Finance

Entrepreneurship and Finance

Your Mathematics grade may be important for some of these programmes, so check the specific requirements before applying.

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3. Marketing

Marketing is another option for candidates interested in advertising, sales, branding and customer relations.

Possible programmes include: Marketing

Sales and Marketing

Marketing Management

Business-related marketing programmes

4. Procurement and Supply Chain Management

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Candidates interested in purchasing, logistics and the movement of goods can consider:

Purchasing and Supply

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Logistics-related programmes

Supply Chain Management

These programmes can prepare students for careers in procurement, purchasing, inventory and logistics.

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5. Computer Science and Information Technology

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For candidates interested in technology, there are several diploma and HND options, including:

Computer Science

Information Technology

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Computer Network Management

Cyber Security

Computerised Accounting

Statistics

However, technology programmes may have specific Mathematics and elective-subject requirements. A candidate should therefore check the entry requirements rather than assuming that a low aggregate automatically qualifies them.

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6. Engineering

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Candidates interested in technical and engineering careers can explore HND and diploma programmes such as:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Welding and Metallurgical Engineering

Renewable Energy Systems Engineering

There are also programmes in areas such as Building Technology and other technical fields.

Engineering programmes generally have specific requirements, particularly for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or technical electives, so candidates should pay close attention to the subjects required.

7. Building and Construction

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If you are interested in construction and the built environment, you can consider:

Building Technology

Architectural Technology

Construction-related programmes

Interior Design and Technology

Estate Management

These programmes can lead to careers in construction, property, design and related industries.

8. Hospitality and Catering

For candidates who enjoy working in hospitality, food service and tourism, possible options include:

Hospitality Management

Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management

Hotel and Catering Management

These can provide practical training for careers in hotels, restaurants, catering companies and other hospitality businesses.

9. Fashion and Textiles

Candidates interested in fashion and creative production can explore:

Fashion Design and Textiles

Textile Design

Garment Production

Clothing and related design programmes

This can be a useful option for students who want a practical and creative career rather than a purely academic one.

10. Art and Design

There are also diploma and HND opportunities in different creative fields, depending on the institution.

Examples include: Graphic Design

Industrial Art

Ceramics

Sculpture

Painting

Textiles

Furniture Design and Production

Interior Design

These programmes can suit candidates interested in creative industries, design and practical production.

11. Agriculture and Agribusiness

Agriculture is another area candidates can explore, particularly those who studied relevant agricultural or science subjects.

These programmes can lead into careers in farming, agribusiness, food production, agricultural services and related industries.

12. Laboratory and Science-related programmes

Candidates with the appropriate science background can also investigate programmes such as:

Science Laboratory Technology

Industrial Laboratory Technology

Medical Laboratory Technology

Dispensing Technology

These are not general options for every candidate with a low WASSCE result because many require specific science subjects and grades.

13. Public Relations and Communication

For candidates interested in media, communication and corporate affairs, possible options include:

Public Relations

Communication-related programmes

Journalism-related diploma programmes

Social Change Communication

Corporate Communication-related programmes

These can provide a foundation for careers in media, public relations, communications and related areas.

What if your grades are not enough for an HND or diploma?

If you do not meet the requirements for the programme you want, you may still have other pathways.

Some institutions offer access or preparatory programmes that allow eligible candidates to meet the requirements for further tertiary education.

Another option may be to rewrite selected WASSCE subjects to improve your grades.

Candidates who are older may also eventually explore mature-entry admission, depending on the institution and programme.

The important thing is not to assume that one disappointing set of results determines your entire educational future.

You can use an HND or diploma as a stepping stone

For some candidates, the goal does not have to stop at the diploma or HND level.

Depending on the programme and institution, a relevant diploma or HND can provide a pathway to further studies, including degree-level education.

The exact progression arrangements vary, so candidates should check whether the qualification they are considering allows them to progress to a higher level later.

Don't choose a course just because you heard it accepts low grades

This is perhaps the most important advice for WASSCE candidates.

You may see lists online claiming that certain courses are “easy to enter” or require low grades. Do not rely on such lists alone.

Admission requirements can change, and two institutions offering similar programmes may have different requirements.

Before applying, check: Your English Language grade

Your Core Mathematics grade

Your Integrated Science or Social Studies grade

Your relevant elective subjects

The minimum grades required for the programme

The required aggregate

Whether the programme is currently being offered

Whether the programme is properly accredited

Whether you can progress to a higher qualification afterwards

Conclusion

A WASSCE result that falls short of your expectations may mean you have to change your route, but it does not necessarily mean you have to abandon your career goal.

Business, accounting, marketing, procurement, IT, engineering, agriculture, hospitality, fashion, design, communication and science-related fields all have diploma or HND pathways in Ghana.

The right choice depends on your grades, subjects, interests and the admission requirements of the institution you choose.