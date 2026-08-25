Ghana Revenue Authority lists goods you cannot import or export from Ghana

The Ghana Revenue Authority lists prohibited and restricted goods.

GRA says used fridges, air conditioners, underwear and sanitary products are among prohibited imports.

Rosewood remains banned for export, while restricted goods require permits.

Traders who breach the rules risk seizures, penalties and prosecution.

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The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reminded importers and exporters that some goods are completely prohibited from entering or leaving Ghana, while others require permits or licences before they can be traded across the country's borders.

The clarification forms part of the GRA's ongoing “GRA Connect” public education campaign, which seeks to help the public understand the Authority's mandate, tax obligations and Customs requirements.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Senior Revenue Officer at the GRA's Tema Collection, Charles Okrah, explained that prohibited goods are items whose importation or exportation is banned by law.

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Some used items are prohibited

Mr Okrah said the list includes certain used personal items, such as underwear and sanitary products, as well as animal carcasses.

Some used household appliances are also prohibited from being imported into the country.

“Used air conditioners and used fridges are all banned, and that is the reason why, if you import these things into the country through our borders, we detain and seize them,” he said.

The warning is particularly relevant to importers who may assume that used household appliances can be brought into Ghana as long as the required duties are paid.

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However, where an item is prohibited, paying customs duties does not make its importation legal.

The GRA also reminded the public that rosewood is prohibited from being exported from Ghana.

The restriction forms part of efforts to regulate the movement of items that could have implications for Ghana's environment and natural resources.

The GRA explained that not every controlled item is completely banned.

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Some goods are classified as restricted, meaning they can be imported or exported provided the trader obtains the appropriate permit or licence from the relevant authorities.

Firearms and other sensitive consignments fall under this category.

“If you want to bring a restricted good, you need a permit, you need a licence,” Mr Okrah noted.

He explained that the regulations are intended to protect public safety, public health and the environment, while also helping the government safeguard revenue.

“We are regulating these things because of public safety, public health, and our environment. All these things are done for the benefit of Ghanaians, and most importantly, we also do this to safeguard revenue,” he added.

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What importers and exporters should do

The GRA is urging businesses and individuals involved in cross-border trade to check Customs requirements before shipping goods into or out of Ghana.

Importers should establish whether a product is prohibited, restricted or freely importable before making arrangements to bring it into the country.

Where a permit or licence is required, traders should obtain it before the goods arrive at the border.

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Failure to comply with the regulations could result in seizure of goods, penalties and possible prosecution.

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