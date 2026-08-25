Meet ‘SHE’, the voice behind over 200 Ghanaian hit songs you may not know

Meet ‘SHE’, the voice behind over 200 Ghanaian hit songs you may not know

Meet ‘SHE’, the voice behind over 200 Ghanaian hit songs you may not know (VIDEO)

Ghanaian backing vocalist Yvonne Ohene-Djan, popularly known as SHE, became emotional during a recent appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime as her remarkable contribution to Ghana’s music industry was brought into the spotlight.

Ghanaian backing vocalist SHE became emotional on Onua Showtime as Nana Ama McBrown highlighted her decades-long contribution to the music industry.

SHE has provided backing vocals for songs by Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Samini, Ofori Amponsah, Becca, R2Bees, Rocky Dawuni and several other leading Ghanaian artistes.

She has reportedly contributed to more than 200 hit songs, including over 20 tracks by Daddy Lumba, after beginning her career as a rapper before Jay Q discovered her vocal talent in 1999.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The celebrated vocalist has provided backing vocals for numerous hit songs by some of Ghana’s biggest musicians, including Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, Obour, Rex Omar, Mzbel, Becca, Castro, Kofi Nti and Nana Acheampong.

Her impressive list of collaborations also includes Reggie Rockstone, Rocky Dawuni, KK Fosu, Lord Kenya, Bradez, R2Bees, Ohemaa Mercy, No Tribe and SP Kofi Sarpong, among many others.

SHE began her musical journey as a rapper before her exceptional vocal ability changed the course of her career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1999, legendary music producer Jay Q discovered her singing talent and subsequently helped guide her transition into a backing vocalist.

Over the years, SHE established herself as one of the most recognisable and sought-after backing vocalists in the Ghanaian music industry, contributing to numerous successful productions.

During her appearance on Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown took SHE through an extensive catalogue of songs on which she had worked.

As the songs were mentioned, the audience joined in, singing along to some of the familiar hits and highlighting the breadth of SHE’s work over several decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tribute appeared to overwhelm the vocalist, who struggled to contain her emotions as she listened to the long list of productions she had contributed to.

The moment offered SHE an opportunity to appreciate the extent of her influence, particularly at a time when backing vocalists often work behind the scenes without receiving the same recognition as lead artistes.

One of the strongest examples of SHE’s contribution is her work with highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

She provided backing vocals on more than 20 of his songs, including “Tokurom,” “Huhuuhu,” “Always Love U,” “Wabaso,” “Mesee Da,” “Nepa Hu Yehu,” “Awo,” “Agenda,” “B. Power,” “Ogyeboso,” “P.O.P,” “Angel”* and *“Sika.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2012, SHE revealed that she had worked on more than 100 songs throughout her career. Subsequent reports have placed her contribution at more than 200 hit songs.

Her emotional appearance on McBrown’s programme therefore served as a rare public celebration of a musician whose voice has featured prominently on some of Ghana’s most memorable songs, even when she remained largely out of the spotlight.