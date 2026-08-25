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Dinamo Zagreb signs Fuzy Taylor on season-long loan from Medeama

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:05 - 25 August 2026
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Dinamo Zagreb signs Fuzy Taylor on season-long loan from Medeama
Dinamo Zagreb signs Fuzy Taylor on season-long loan from Medeama
Ghanaian midfielder Fuzy Taylor has joined Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb on a season-long loan after helping Medeama SC win the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title.
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  • Ghanaian midfielder Fuzy Taylor has joined Dinamo Zagreb on a season-long loan from Medeama SC.

  • The 18-year-old helped Medeama win the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title.

  • Taylor is expected to start with Dinamo B as he continues his development in Croatia.

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Ghanaian midfielder Fuzy Taylor has officially joined Croatian giants GNK Dinamo Zagreb on a season-long loan from Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

GNK Dinamo Zagreb logo
GNK Dinamo Zagreb logo

READ ALSO: Ghanaian left-back David Oduro joins FC Annecy on a two-year deal from FC Barcelona

Dinamo Zagreb confirmed the arrival of the 18-year-old on Monday, August 24, 2026, after the move was initially agreed in June. The transfer was delayed by administrative issues and visa arrangements, according to reports.

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Taylor will begin his spell with Dinamo B, the club’s second team in Croatia’s second tier. The club has said the team is designed to help young players develop before making the step up to the senior side. Taylor is also expected to have opportunities to train with the first team as he settles into life in Croatia.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey joins SPL club Al-Shabab on free transfer

The move comes after an impressive 2025/26 campaign with Medeama, where Taylor played an important role as the Tarkwa-based club won the Ghana Premier League title. Medeama was officially crowned champions in June after finishing the season at the top of the league.

Taylor made 28 league appearances for Medeama during the title-winning campaign and scored once. He had established himself as a regular in the team's midfield after joining Medeama from Accra Lions. His performances also earned him a call-up to Ghana’s Black Satellites in April 2026.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada, reports

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Primarily a defensive midfielder where he has played two seasons despite being only 18, highlighting the experience he gained in Ghana's top flight at a young age.

The transfer gives young Taylor an opportunity to continue his development in Europe with one of Croatia’s most prominent clubs. The transfer is a loan with reports stating that Dinamo have an option to sign Taylor permanently at the end of the spell.

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