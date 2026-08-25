Real Madrid close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada, reports

Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada, with the 21-year-old expected to join Real Madrid Castilla.

Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada.

The 21-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid Castilla if the transfer is completed.

Naasei can play at centre-back and right-back and has already made his senior debut for Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid are close to completing the signing of Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong from Granada, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong

The 21-year-old defender is expected to join Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve side, if the deal is completed. AS reports that negotiations have accelerated in recent weeks and could be concluded soon, with Real Madrid beating competition from clubs including Rayo Vallecano.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naasei, who was born in Accra, joined Granada’s youth setup in 2023 after developing at Ghanaian academy Emmanuel City. He quickly progressed through the club’s ranks before making his first-team debut in 2024.

The 1.85-metre defender is capable of playing both centre-back and right-back, with his physical strength and versatility among the qualities that have attracted interest from Real Madrid. AS reports his current market value at €1.5 million.

Real Madrid had reportedly been monitoring Naasei since last season, when the club first expressed interest in the defender. His performances for Granada have continued to attract attention, and he has started the club’s opening two league matches of the current campaign under coach Pacheta.

Naasei also earned his first senior Ghana call-up in May 2026 and made his international debut in Ghana’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico. He was subsequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Granada confirmed in 2025 that it had renewed Naasei’s contract after his rapid development from the youth team to the senior setup.