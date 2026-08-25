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Real Madrid close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada, reports

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:42 - 25 August 2026
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Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong (left) and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez
Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong (left) and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez
Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada, with the 21-year-old expected to join Real Madrid Castilla.
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  • Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada.

  • The 21-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid Castilla if the transfer is completed.

  • Naasei can play at centre-back and right-back and has already made his senior debut for Ghana.

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Real Madrid are close to completing the signing of Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong from Granada, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong
Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong

READ ALSO: Ghanaian left-back David Oduro joins FC Annecy on a two-year deal from FC Barcelona

The 21-year-old defender is expected to join Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s reserve side, if the deal is completed. AS reports that negotiations have accelerated in recent weeks and could be concluded soon, with Real Madrid beating competition from clubs including Rayo Vallecano.

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Naasei, who was born in Accra, joined Granada’s youth setup in 2023 after developing at Ghanaian academy Emmanuel City. He quickly progressed through the club’s ranks before making his first-team debut in 2024.

READ ALSO: Samuel Eto’o backs Infantino, calls for FIFA Enterprise plan to be revisited

The 1.85-metre defender is capable of playing both centre-back and right-back, with his physical strength and versatility among the qualities that have attracted interest from Real Madrid. AS reports his current market value at €1.5 million.

Real Madrid had reportedly been monitoring Naasei since last season, when the club first expressed interest in the defender. His performances for Granada have continued to attract attention, and he has started the club’s opening two league matches of the current campaign under coach Pacheta.

Naasei also earned his first senior Ghana call-up in May 2026 and made his international debut in Ghana’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico. He was subsequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo warms hearts after gifting young fan his match-worn Man City jersey after Bournemouth win (video)

Granada confirmed in 2025 that it had renewed Naasei’s contract after his rapid development from the youth team to the senior setup.

While the reported move to Madrid is yet to be officially confirmed by either club, the proposed transfer would represent another major step in the young Ghanaian’s career, with Castilla offering a pathway for him to develop within the Real Madrid system.

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